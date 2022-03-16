Facebook has already announced its aim of bringing people to the metaverse. The goal became evident when Facebook renamed itself to Meta last year. Now, the company is planning to take another step in that direction by offering support for NFTs. Speaking at the South by South West (SXSW), Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that Instagram users will soon be able to mint NFTs on the photo and video sharing platform. Also Read - How to set daily time limit on Instagram

“We’re working on bringing NFTs to Instagram in the near term,” Zuckerberg said during an interview with Shark Tank’s Daymond John, as reported by TechCrunch. While he didn’t share the exact timeline of availability, he did say that support for NFTs should arrive on Instagram ‘over the next several months’. Also Read - After Facebook, Twitter, Russia bans Instagram

“I’m not ready to kind of announce exactly what that’s going to be today. But over the next several months, the ability to bring some of your NFTs in, hopefully over time be able to mint things within that environment,” the Facebook-founder added. Also Read - Instagram tips: How to add moderators to your livestream

If you are wondering where these NFTs will be used, Zuckerberg has answered that question as well. He said that these NFTs will be used in…wait for it…the metaverse! “I would hope that you know, the clothing that your avatar is wearing in the metaverse, you know, can be basically minted as an NFT and you can take it between your different places,” he said.

“There’s like a bunch of technical things that need to get worked out before that’ll really be seamless to happen,” he added.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that we are hearing reports about Instagram getting support for NFTs. Back in December last year, Instagram boss Adam Mosseri had confirmed that the company was indeed working on bringing NFTs to its platform. “I think it’s an interesting place that we can play and also to hopefully help creators,” Mosseri had said in an Instagram story at the time.

Notably, Instagram is not the first social media platform that is planning to bring NFTs to its platform. Twitter rolled out support for NFTs profile pictures in its premium service, Twitter Blue, earlier this year. For Instagram, more importantly for Meta, something like that could be just a starting point that could be used as a gateway for gaining access to the company’s own metaverse.