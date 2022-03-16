comscore NFTs are coming to Instagram, says Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Mark Zuckerberg says NFTs are coming to Instagram
News

Mark Zuckerberg says NFTs are coming to Instagram

Apps

Mark Zuckerberg said that support for NFTs should arrive on Instagram ‘over the next several months’.

Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook has already announced its aim of bringing people to the metaverse. The goal became evident when Facebook renamed itself to Meta last year. Now, the company is planning to take another step in that direction by offering support for NFTs. Speaking at the South by South West (SXSW), Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that Instagram users will soon be able to mint NFTs on the photo and video sharing platform. Also Read - How to set daily time limit on Instagram

“We’re working on bringing NFTs to Instagram in the near term,” Zuckerberg said during an interview with Shark Tank’s Daymond John, as reported by TechCrunch. While he didn’t share the exact timeline of availability, he did say that support for NFTs should arrive on Instagram ‘over the next several months’. Also Read - After Facebook, Twitter, Russia bans Instagram

“I’m not ready to kind of announce exactly what that’s going to be today. But over the next several months, the ability to bring some of your NFTs in, hopefully over time be able to mint things within that environment,” the Facebook-founder added. Also Read - Instagram tips: How to add moderators to your livestream

If you are wondering where these NFTs will be used, Zuckerberg has answered that question as well. He said that these NFTs will be used in…wait for it…the metaverse! “I would hope that you know, the clothing that your avatar is wearing in the metaverse, you know, can be basically minted as an NFT and you can take it between your different places,” he said.

“There’s like a bunch of technical things that need to get worked out before that’ll really be seamless to happen,” he added.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that we are hearing reports about Instagram getting support for NFTs. Back in December last year, Instagram boss Adam Mosseri had confirmed that the company was indeed working on bringing NFTs to its platform. “I think it’s an interesting place that we can play and also to hopefully help creators,” Mosseri had said in an Instagram story at the time.

Notably, Instagram is not the first social media platform that is planning to bring NFTs to its platform. Twitter rolled out support for NFTs profile pictures in its premium service, Twitter Blue, earlier this year. For Instagram, more importantly for Meta, something like that could be just a starting point that could be used as a gateway for gaining access to the company’s own metaverse.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 16, 2022 2:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge
Photo Gallery
Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge
Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge: View pics

Photo Gallery

Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge: View pics

How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet

How To

How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The Note is back

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The Note is back

New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar

Gaming

New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar

Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet

New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar

Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment

Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

Netflix has a plan to stop password sharing: Here s what it plans to do

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on

Here's A List Different Types Of Lenses In A Smartphone Know Which One Is Most Popular These Days - Watch

Related Topics

Related Stories

Mark Zuckerberg says NFTs are coming to Instagram

Apps

Mark Zuckerberg says NFTs are coming to Instagram
How to set daily time limit on Instagram

How To

How to set daily time limit on Instagram
Instagram banned in Russia

Apps

Instagram banned in Russia
Here's how to assign a moderator during Instagram live

How To

Here's how to assign a moderator during Instagram live
Judge, jury, executioner: Facebook is trying to be everything, but why?

Opinions

Judge, jury, executioner: Facebook is trying to be everything, but why?

हिंदी समाचार

वनपल्स का सस्ता फोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च! कई फीचर्स हुए लीक

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G और Galaxy A53 5G हुआ लॉन्च, कई धांसू फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स से लैस

Russia-Ukraine War: रूसी ऐप स्टोर से हटाए गए करीब 7000 एप्पल ऐप्स, लिस्ट में Coca-Cola, WWE और Trivago जैसे ऐप्स शामिल

सैमसंग ने भारत में 6 शानदार लैपटॉप किए पेश, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Oppo A76 और Oppo A96 भारत में 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video

News

How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video
Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know
Apple Rolled out iOS 15.4 Update, Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on, Watch How you can use this new feature

Features

Apple Rolled out iOS 15.4 Update, Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on, Watch How you can use this new feature
Here's A List Different Types Of Lenses In A Smartphone, Know Which One Is Most Popular These Days - Watch

Features

Here's A List Different Types Of Lenses In A Smartphone, Know Which One Is Most Popular These Days - Watch

News

How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet
How To
How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet
New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar

Gaming

New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar
Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment
Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

News

Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
Netflix has a plan to stop password sharing: Here s what it plans to do

Apps

Netflix has a plan to stop password sharing: Here s what it plans to do

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers