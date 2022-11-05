comscore Mass firing necessary but laid-off Twitter employees received severance, says Musk
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Mass Firing Was Needed But Laid Off Twitter Employees Received Severance Says Elon Musk
News

Mass firing was needed but laid-off Twitter employees received severance, says Elon Musk

Apps

Elon Musk has laid off thousands of people across the departments at Twitter, eliminating several teams across the globe.

Twitter-Elon-musk

Elon Musk said there was no choice other than firing the majority of staff.

Elon Musk on Saturday said that there is no choice other than brutally firing half of Twitter’s workforce as the company is losing over $4 million a day. After axing nearly 3,800 employees across the globe, including in India, the new Twitter CEO said that he has given three months of severance to everyone who has been asked to leave. Also Read - Twitter saw massive revenue drop as activist groups pressured advertisers, says Musk

“Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” Musk tweeted. “Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50 percent more than legally required,” he added. Also Read - Twitter fires over 50 percent employees in India, entire marketing team sacked

Musk has laid off people across the departments at Twitter, eliminating several teams across the globe. The company sacked more than 50 percent of employees from its India office, which had around 300 people on the payroll. According to reports, Twitter India’s marketing and communications teams were entirely let go, while many employees in sales and engineering teams were also fired. Also Read - Elon Musk's Twitter will begin mass firing employees from today

He also said that Twitter has seen a massive drop in revenue as activist groups are putting undue pressure on its advertisers. “Again, to be crystal clear, Twitter’s strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged. In fact, we have actually seen hateful speech at times this week decline below our prior norms, contrary to what you may read in the press,” he posted. “Twitter will not censor accurate information about anything,” said Musk.

On charging $8 for the Twitter Blue subscription service, he said: “Trash me all day, but it’ll cost $8.” Elon Musk revamped the Twitter Blue subscription to include the blue tick, meaning anyone who pays $8 a month will get the blue checkmark, eliminating the earlier process that put a user through a rigorous verification process to check eligibility for the same.

The company lost $270 million in the April-June period after revenue slipped 1 percent to $1.18 billion, reflecting advertising industry headwinds.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: November 5, 2022 12:41 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple's first foldable device won't be a phone, says Samsung
Mobiles
Apple's first foldable device won't be a phone, says Samsung
Twitter saw massive revenue drop as activist groups pressured advertisers, says Musk

Apps

Twitter saw massive revenue drop as activist groups pressured advertisers, says Musk

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hotstar in a single Airtel plan: How to activate OTT services on your mobile number

How To

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hotstar in a single Airtel plan: How to activate OTT services on your mobile number

Twitter fires over 50 percent employees in India

News

Twitter fires over 50 percent employees in India

Realme 10 4G design revealed to show color options

Mobiles

Realme 10 4G design revealed to show color options

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple's first foldable device won't be a phone, says Samsung

New OTT release November 2022: Top 7 movies and web series to watch this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5

New OTT release November 2022: Top 7 movies and web series to watch this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5

Twitter fires over 50 percent employees in India

Xiaomi reportedly misled Deutsche Bank on 'illegal' royalty payments: ED

WhatsApp Avatar Feature Rolls Out, New Update Alert, Watch video for details

Airtel, Jio now offer 5G services, but what about BSNL?

WhatsApp starts rolling out Communities globally: What it is, how to use it

Airtel 5G Plus, Jio True 5G launched but here's why you still can't use them

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, watch video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google Pixel 7a to be launched soon, Check out the Expected Features and Price

News

Google Pixel 7a to be launched soon, Check out the Expected Features and Price
WhatsApp New Feature, Animated Avatar Feature is in works Now

Features

WhatsApp New Feature, Animated Avatar Feature is in works Now
WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ?

News

WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ?
Nokia G60 5G Launching Soon India, Check out its Expected Price and Features

News

Nokia G60 5G Launching Soon India, Check out its Expected Price and Features