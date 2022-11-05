Elon Musk said there was no choice other than firing the majority of staff.

Elon Musk on Saturday said that there is no choice other than brutally firing half of Twitter's workforce as the company is losing over $4 million a day. After axing nearly 3,800 employees across the globe, including in India, the new Twitter CEO said that he has given three months of severance to everyone who has been asked to leave.

"Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day," Musk tweeted. "Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50 percent more than legally required," he added.

Musk has laid off people across the departments at Twitter, eliminating several teams across the globe. The company sacked more than 50 percent of employees from its India office, which had around 300 people on the payroll. According to reports, Twitter India's marketing and communications teams were entirely let go, while many employees in sales and engineering teams were also fired.

He also said that Twitter has seen a massive drop in revenue as activist groups are putting undue pressure on its advertisers. “Again, to be crystal clear, Twitter’s strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged. In fact, we have actually seen hateful speech at times this week decline below our prior norms, contrary to what you may read in the press,” he posted. “Twitter will not censor accurate information about anything,” said Musk.

On charging $8 for the Twitter Blue subscription service, he said: “Trash me all day, but it’ll cost $8.” Elon Musk revamped the Twitter Blue subscription to include the blue tick, meaning anyone who pays $8 a month will get the blue checkmark, eliminating the earlier process that put a user through a rigorous verification process to check eligibility for the same.

The company lost $270 million in the April-June period after revenue slipped 1 percent to $1.18 billion, reflecting advertising industry headwinds.

— Written with inputs from IANS