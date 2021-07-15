Top free app on Google Play store: Meesho beats Instagram to top the chart

Launched back in the year 2015, Meesho has become the top ranked app across categories on Google Play store in India. In the process, Meesho, India’s first social commerce unicorn, leaves behind some of the most popular social media apps such as Instagram, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Facebook, among others. For the unaware, Meesho stands for ‘Meri Shop’. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India crosses 10 million downloads within few hours of release

India's Meesho app topped the charts on Play store for the very first time since launch. The journey to the top began back in the month of April when Meesho raised a $300 million round from SoftBank. As of the current numbers, Meesho currently has crossed over 50 million downloads on Android. The app is available for download on both Google Play store as well as Apple App store.

This news was first announced by Meesho Co-founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey via an official tweet. The official tweet by Aatrey stated, "Today, Meesho has 13M+ women entrepreneurs who have sold products to ~50M consumers (3 percent of India's population) from 100K+ suppliers, across 4,800+ cities/towns. Our monthly transacting entrepreneurs have grown 10X over last 12 months."

Meesho tops the chart

Some of the driving factors for Meesho are said to be incentives, coupons, and first purchase offers to resellers. In addition, Meesho also offers competitive wholesale prices for shoppers and that attracted more and more people to the platform.

The Bengaluru based startup started the journey with the target to simplify ecommerce for 100 million small businesses including individual ones in the country. The idea was to help these small businesses earn a better living.

As per media reports, the Facebook-backed startup has grown by many folds in the last year and the reason behind the growth is the pandemic that forced most people stay at home and order online. Reports suggest that Meesho crossed monthly orders of 20 million in March 2021, which is more than 6X from three million in March 2020. Meesho currently lists over 50 lakh products across 650+ categories including fashion and accessories, home and kitchen essentials, beauty and health essentials, and more.