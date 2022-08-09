WhatsApp will now let you delete messages after two days

WhatsApp, back in 2018, introduced ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature that enabled users to delete a sent message. At the time, users had around seven minutes to delete a message that they shared. In time, the company increased the time limit and allowed users to delete a message within one hour, eight minutes, and 16 seconds of sending it (yes, that is oddly specific!). Now, the company is taking a step further by increasing the limit further. Also Read - WhatsApp Communities feature, a rival to Telegram Channels, spotted on Web version

The Meta-owned messaging app today announced that WhatsApp users now have a little over two days to delete a message that they accidently send or shared with the wrong person or group. In a post on Twitter, WhatsApp said — "Rethinking your message? Now you'll have a little over 2 days to delete your messages from your chats after you hit send."

💭 Rethinking your message? Now you'll have a little over 2 days to delete your messages from your chats after you hit send.
— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 8, 2022

Specifically, WhatsApp users now have two days and 12 hours to delete a message.

The update comes at a time when Apple is planning to introduce a ‘Unsend’ button in its messaging app — iMessages — with the roll out iOS 16. This feature will enable iPhone and iPad users to recall a sent message within a specific time limit of which it was shared. Interestingly, while WhatsApp is gradually increasing the time within which users can delete a message that they accidentally shared, Apple is going back on the time limit. In the earlier beta versions of the upcoming iOS 16, iPhone users had around 15 minutes to recall or unsend a message that they accidentally shared. However, in the more recent beta versions of the iMessage app, this time limit has been reduced to two minutes.

WhatsApp, on the other hand, has increased this time limit from seven minutes in 2018 to two days and 12 hours in 2022. That said, there is a catch. In order to delete a message within two days and 12 hours of sending it, users need to download the latest version of WhatsApp on their Android smartphones and iPhone.

To delete a message, here’s what you need to do: Tap and hold the message that you want to delete > tap ‘Delete’ button > select either ‘Delete for everyone’ > confirm your selection.