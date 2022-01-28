comscore Messenger is finally getting end-to-end encrypted chats and calls
Messenger rolls out end-to-end encrypted chats, calls to everyone

Messenger will also notify users if another user snaps a screenshot of their disappearing chats.

Facebook Messenger

Image: Messenger

Messenger first got support for end-to-end encryption back in 2016. At the time, this encryption was available in the form of secret chats. Besides this, Messenger was called Facebook Messenger and Facebook was Meta. Now, almost five-and-a-half years later, Messenger is finally rolling out support for end-to-end encryption to all its customers on an opt-in basis. Also Read - Forget Meta’s RCS, these are world’s fastest supercomputers

Messenger started testing end-to-end encryption for group chats and voice and video calls last year. And today it announced that the feature is finally out of beta and rolling out to all users across the globe. However, this functionality isn’t enabled by default for all Messenger users. Instead, users will have to opt into it in the Messenger settings, post which all their chats and calls on the platform will be secured in a way that is similar to how encryption on WhatsApp works. Also Read - Facebook’s cryptocurrency project Diem is coming to an end

In addition to this, Messenger announced that it is introducing a new notification that will notify users if someone has captured a screenshot of a disappearing message. It is worth noting that this feature is already available for the chats in Messenger’s vanish mode and now the company is extending this feature to end-to-end encrypted chats as well. To recall, Meta (then Facebook) had introduced a Vanish Mode feature in Messenger back in 2020 that enabled users to send messages after they have been seen by the recipient. This feature is similar to WhatsApp’s View Once feature. Also Read - Explained: What is a supercomputer and where is it used?

“We think it’s important that you are able to use encrypted chats and feel safe, so we want to keep you informed if anyone takes screenshots of your disappearing messages,” the company wrote in a blog post.
Additionally, the company shared the entire bouquet of features to which it is extending the end-to-end encryption. The list includes GIFs and stickers, message reactions, typing indicators, forwarded messages, verified badges, edited videos, and saved media files.

“End-to-end encryption protects you and your data from hackers, criminals and other prying eyes. We hope these features elevate your private messaging experience as we continue to improve your encrypted conversations,” the company added.

Published Date: January 28, 2022 11:45 AM IST
  • Published Date: January 28, 2022 11:45 AM IST

