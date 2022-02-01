Meta, former Facebook, has introduced 3D avatars for Stories on Instagram and direct messages on Facebook and Messenger. With this feature, users will be able to create their virtual avatars that can be shared as stickers, profile pictures, on feed and more across the company’s including Quest and VR platforms. Notably, this feature is just available for users in the US, Canada, and Mexico as of now. Also Read - WhatsApp revamped media picker spotted online, new animations likely coming to desktop app soon

According to Meta, the new avatar feature will include new facial shapes and “assistive devices for people with disabilities”. Aigerim Shorman, Meta’s general manager for avatars and identity elaborated stating that the avatars will include assistive devices like cochlear implants, hearing aids, and wheelchairs to be more inclusive of users with disabilities.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also posted on Facebook announcing the new 3D avatar feature. As per his statement, “We’re starting to experiment with digital clothing too. You can use your avatar across Quest, Facebook, Instagram and Messenger. One day you’ll have multiple avatars ranging from expressive to photorealistic. Looking forward to sharing more soon.”



As per the company blog, any changes that the user makes in the avatar on Facebook and Messenger will automatically reflect on Instagram as well and vice versa. However, users will also have an option to create different avatars for different platforms. Meta states, “We know you may want to represent yourself differently on different platforms, so right now you can create three different avatars if you choose—one for Facebook and Messenger, another for Instagram and a third for VR.”

According to Meta, if you already have created your avatar on Facebook, it will automatically enter the third dimension as a part of this update. They can even jump into the editor if they want to make changes of their own.

Although the feature is limited to certain countries only, the company has assured that it will roll out the 3D avatar feature for countries across the world by the end of this year.