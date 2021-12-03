Meta adds new features in Facebook, Instagram for women's safety in India

Meta-owned social platforms Facebook, and Instagram are bringing new features for women’s safety in India. From creating strong policies against harassment, bullying to making tweaks to counter the sharing of non-consensual images on the platform, the social network is said to have taken several steps to make it a safe online space for women. Also Read - Facebook to now allow more cryptocurrency ads than before; here's why

To recall, the photo-sharing app just recently launched two safety campaigns to help young people be safe online- 'Safe Stree', to spread awareness about the safety features available on the platform, and 'My Kanoon', that will inform them about the legal rights and protections available to the users.

Moreover, the social network giant in its fifth monthly compliance report cited to have removed over 18 million posts of which 2.3 million pieces of content were related to adult nudity and sexual activity, and 87,000 pieces of content in the bullying and harassment category in India.

New women’s safety hub

The safety hub launched in Hindi and 11 other languages to enable more women users in India to access information about tools and resources and make the best use of the social network while staying safe online. As reported by TOI, the Women’s Safety Hub will provide all the safety resources women need while navigating the platform. It will also have video-on-demand safety training and allow visitors to register for live safety training hosted in multiple languages, like Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Bengali, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, and Malayalam.

StopNCII.org

StopNCII.org built by Meta and operated by UK Revenge Porn Helpline, is designed to give priority to users’ safety, privacy, and security. As per the report, it will aim to empower women across the globe to counter and prevent the spread of non-consensual intimate images (NCII). To safeguard women’s online privacy in India, the platform partnered with organisations such as Social Media Matters, Centre for Social Research, and Red Dot Foundation.

“At Meta, building a safe online experience has been a priority and our commitment and efforts to keep women safe are industry leading,” Karuna Nair, Director Global Safety Policy at Meta Platforms Inc said.

The new initiatives will help women to have a better social experience that will allow them to learn, and engage without any challenges, the company said.