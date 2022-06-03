comscore Facebook, Instagram are getting new tools to edit Reels
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Meta Brings New Tools To Edit Reels On Instagram Facebook
News

Meta brings new tools to edit Reels on Instagram, Facebook

Apps

Meta has rolled out a bunch of new editing features for Reels on Instagram and Facebook. These features are aimed at helping creators edit their reels better.

Instagram Reels

Image: Instagram

Meta has started rolling out new features to Reels on Instagram and Facebook. These features are not only give more editing tools to creators but they also enable them to upload longer videos and even schedule their uploads. These features come as the company tries to compete with TikTok, which Mark Zuckerberg says poses ‘unprecedented level of competition. Also Read - Instagram releases Amber alerts to notify users about the missing children in their area

So, here are all the features coming to Reels on Instagram and Facebook. Also Read - WhatsApp banned over 16.6 lakh bad accounts in India in April 2022

Reels features on Facebook

Create and schedule Reels on desktop
Meta, in a blog post said that in addition to creating Facebook Reels on iOS and Android, users will also be able to create, edit and publish Facebook Reels from web browsers via Facebook’s Creator Studio. In addition to this, they will also be able to schedule their Reels on Facebook. Also Read - Meta’s Messenger is getting a new Calls tab: Here’s how this will change your experience

Clips in Reels
Meta is also rolling out a new feature on Facebook’s Desktop app that will enable users to create clips from published, long-form videos and edit them seamlessly into a Facebook Reel via Creator Studio. For gaming video creators, the company is rolling out new editing tools that let them generate short-form Reels directly from their Live content. “Creators can now cut Live clips down to a vertical-friendly, 60-second format, with dual views for both gameplay and creator cam,” the company added in its blog post.

New audio tools
Lastly, Meta said that Facebook Reels now supports voiceovers for users’ recordings, so that they can narrate their videos. The company has also launched a feature called Sound Sync, which enables them to sync their video clips to the beat of their favorite song. “You can also have one of several digital voices read the text in your reels with text-to-speech,” the company added.

Reels features on Instagram

90 seconds long videos
On Instagram, the company has expanded the length of a Reel from 60 seconds to 90 seconds, which gives creators more time to share their content.

Stickers
Meta also said that it is bringing most popular Stories stickers to Reels. The list includes stickers for polls stickers, quiz stickers and emoji slider stickers among others.

Importing audio
Meta said that now Reels creators on Instagram can import their own audio directly within Instagram Reels. “Use the Import Audio feature to add commentary or a background sound from any video that’s at least 5 seconds long on your camera roll,” the company added.

Templates
Meta said that it is also introducing a feature called templates on Instagram that lets users create their own reel using the same structure as a reel you’ve watched. “When you see a reel you’d like to recreate, tap ‘Use Template’ to pull in the audio and clip sequence. You can then customize it with your own content by adding and trimming,” Meta wrote.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 3, 2022 9:23 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

ExpressVPN becomes first VPN provider to leave India: Here s why
News
ExpressVPN becomes first VPN provider to leave India: Here s why
How to turn off "Hey Google" command on Pixel phones

How To

How to turn off "Hey Google" command on Pixel phones

Diablo Immortal launches on Android, iOS

Gaming

Diablo Immortal launches on Android, iOS

Apple AirPods Pro 2 won t have a big redesign

Wearables

Apple AirPods Pro 2 won t have a big redesign

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Facebook, Instagram are getting new tools to edit Reels

ExpressVPN becomes first VPN provider to leave India: Here s why

How to turn off "Hey Google" command on Pixel phones

Diablo Immortal launches on Android, iOS

Apple AirPods Pro 2 won t have a big redesign

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent

Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

Smartwatches under Rs 2000

Here are the Dizo Watch S alternatives you can consider buying

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Talks with Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, ASUS India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks with Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, ASUS India
How to Auto Delete Youtube History

Features

How to Auto Delete Youtube History
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details

News

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details
WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

Features

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999