Meta will let creators to make, sell NFTs directly from Instagram

Meta, earlier this year announced that its photo and video sharing app, Instagram, will soon get support for NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Then later in the year, the company announced that select creators will be able to sell digital collectibles on Facebook and Instagram. Now, the company is going a step further by bringing the ability to make and sell NFTs directly from the Instagram app. Also Read - WhatsApp says it banned 26 lakh accounts in India in September 2022: Check details

The company today announced that soon creators will be able to make their own digital collectibles — in other words NFTs — on Instagram and sell them to fans, both on and off Instagram. “They’ll have an end-to-end toolkit — from creation (starting on the Polygon blockchain) and showcasing, to selling. People can easily support their favorite creators by buying their digital collectibles directly within Instagram,” the company wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Instagram fixes global outage that told many their accounts were suspended

Meta also announced that it is expanding the types of NFTs that creators can showcase on Instagram to include video. Additionally, it is adding support for the Solana blockchain and Phantom wallet on Instagram. Also Read - Whatsapp will soon let you message yourself: Report

As far as availability is concerned, Meta said that it will first be testing these new features with a small group of creators in the US and that it will be expanding it to more countries soon.

Subscriptions on Instagram

Similarly, Meta announced subscriptions on Instagram earlier this year. Today, the company announced that it is expanding this feature to more creators. “We’re expanding access to subscriptions on Instagram to all eligible creators in the US, so more creators can earn predictable income and connect more deeply with their most engaged followers,” the company added.

Professional Mode on Facebook

Meta also announced a new feature for Facebook users. The company today announced Professional Mode for Facebook profiles. This new feature will enable users to create a new profile setting that will allow creators around the world to build a public presence while maintaining their personal Facebook experience. Meta said that with professional mode, creators will be eligible to earn money through Stars, ads on Facebook Reels, in-stream ads and Reels Play.

Stars on Facebook

The company also said that it is bringing stars in Reels on Facebook. The company is also testing a new set of virtual gifts tailored to specific content. Lastly, Meta said that it is adding a filter in Comments Manager that displays all of a creator’s Stars comments in one place.