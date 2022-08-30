Meta today announced that it is bringing NFTs to its social media platforms, which includes Facebook and Instagram. In an update on its blog post the company today announced that it has started giving the ability to post digital collectibles or in other words non-fungible tokens across Facebook and Instagram. “This will enable people to connect their digital wallets once to either app in order to share their digital collectibles across both,” Facebook wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Instagram clarifies that it does not share users location with followers, as claimed in viral posts

It is worth noting that this Meta has been making slow and gradual strides as far as introducing NFTs on its social media platforms are concerned. The news of NFTs coming to Instagram was first announced by Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg in an interview back in March this year. “We are working on bringing NFTs to Instagram in the near term,” he had said at the time. His statement followed a similar statement by Adam Mosseri in December last year wherein he had said that the company was actively exploring ways for introducing digital collectibles on its platform. Also Read - Apple collects least amount of user data while Google tops the list

Then in May 2022, Meta formally announced that the company was beginning to test digital collectibles with a handful of creators and collectors in the US. At the same time, the company had said that it was planning to bring a similar functionality to Facebook in the near future. “Soon, we’ll be rolling out digital collectibles on Facebook, and allow people to display and share their digital collectibles as AR stickers in Instagram Stories,” the company had written in a blog post at the time. Also Read - Instagram to restrict sensitive content for new teen users by default

Then in June this year, Zuckerberg said that the company had started rolling out “more ways for creators to make money on Facebook and Instagram.” The list at the time, included a host of new features including Interoperable subscriptions, Facebook Stars, Monetising Reels and Digital Collectibles among others. “We’re expanding our test so more creators around the world can display their NFTs on Instagram. We’ll bring this feature to Facebook soon too — starting with a small group of US creators — so people can cross-post on Instagram and Facebook. We’ll also test NFTs in Instagram Stories with SparkAR soon,” Zuckerberg had written in a post at the time.

More recently, the company announced that it had started rolling out NFTs to around 100 countries in Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the Americas.

Now, the company has started rolling out the same functionality to Facebook as well. Though it remains unclear if the functionality, that is support for NFTs on Facebook will be available will be available in the same geographies as Instagram.