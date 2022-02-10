Meta released a major update to Messenger today. As a part of the update, the company is rolling out three new features to the platform, which includes split payments, vanish mode and longer voice messages. Also Read - Will Meta's big metaverse push be enough to keep it relevant among masses?

Meta said that Messenger users in the US will be able to split the bill via their Android and iOS apps. Notably, the company had first started testing this feature back in December last year and now it has finally rolled out the feature to its users, albeit in a limited region. There is no word on when this feature will arrive in markets across the globe.

To use Split Payments, users need to tap the plus icon in a group chat and select the payments tab, following which they need to tap the Get started button. From there they can split your bill evenly or customise the amount each person owes. They can also enter a personalised message, confirm their payment details, and send the request. The company said that 'friends who are new to payments in Messenger can easily add payment details to send and receive money.

In addition to this, the company also said that it is adding new voice message recording controls to Messenger. These new controls enable Messenger users to pause, preview, delete or continue recording a voice message. They are quite similar to the update to WhatsApp’s voice message feature that the company rolled out recently. Additionally, Meta said that it is increasing the duration of voice messages on Messenger. Now, Messenger users will be able to share messages that are up to 30 minutes long.

Lastly, Meta said that it is rolling out a new vanish mode on Messenger. This new mode will make users’ messages disappear after the recipient has seen them. The company said that users can also send disappearing memes, GIFs, stickers or reactions. To turn on Vanish mode in Messenger, users need to open an existing chat thread on their mobile devices and swipe up.