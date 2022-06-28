comscore Meta now introduces Instagram Reels APIs for developers: All you need to know
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Meta Introduces Instagram Reels Api Developers Social Media Apps
News

Meta introduces Instagram Reels APIs for developers: How it will work

Apps

With the help of new Instagram APIs, developers will be able to schedule Reels and share them on Instagram business accounts.

instagram

Meta has announced that it will now roll out Reels APIs on the Instagram platform for developers. The company will expand the scope of support of Reels to content publishing, insights, comment moderation, hashtag search, business discovery, mentions and more. With the help of new APIs, developers will be able to schedule Reels and share them on Instagram business accounts. Meta says that developers have emphasized that Reels is one of the top priorities right now. Also Read - WhatsApp's upcoming feature is aimed at making shopping easier for you: Check details

Instagram Reels APIs to roll out for developers: What it means

In addition to sharing and scheduling Reels, developers will also be able to reply to comments, delete comments, hide/unhide comments and disable/enable comments on Reels. They can even find public Reels they have been mentioned in or tagged via a specific hashtag. Also Read - How to check last seen of your DM contacts on Instagram

As per the company blog, “This API enhancement will be available for the current version, and all previous versions of the Graph API. Reels will become automatically available for developers who already have access to the applicable APIs. You will not need to put your app through additional App Review, as long as your app has already been approved for the appropriate permission access levels.” Also Read - WhatsApp hacks: How to see people’s Status without letting them know

As for the rollout timeline, Meta has confirmed that the APIs will start rolling out today i.e. (June 28). It will release for “<25% of Instagram user accounts” and till July 6, it will be rolled out for 100% of users. In case some do not get it today, they will need to wait it out as it will be released in a phased manner.

For the unversed, Meta is focusing a lot on Reels lately. As a part of its Q1 2022 earnings meeting, Meta disclosed that Reels now accounts for over 20 percent of the time that consumers spend on Instagram. Instagram now also allows users to pin the top three posts that can also include Reels on the top of their profiles. This way viewers don’t have to scroll all the way down to look at posts.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 28, 2022 9:50 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Crypto price today: Bitcoin falls below $21,000 but ApeCoin shows growth
News
Crypto price today: Bitcoin falls below $21,000 but ApeCoin shows growth
Crypto scams: Invested due to FOMO? You could be a victim of one of these scams

Features

Crypto scams: Invested due to FOMO? You could be a victim of one of these scams

How to read emails on Gmail without Internet

How To

How to read emails on Gmail without Internet

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition Review: An ideal combination of power and looks

Reviews

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition Review: An ideal combination of power and looks

Motorola Moto G42 India launch date tipped

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G42 India launch date tipped

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

New Ather 450X electric scooter spotted: All you need to know

Tesla workers find lack of seats, crappy Wi-Fi as they return to office

Crypto price today: Bitcoin falls below $21,000 but ApeCoin shows growth

Motorola Moto G42 India launch date tipped

Apple releases 'Top Tracks and Trends' on Apple Music this year

Crypto scams running rampant! FOMO could make you a victim of these scams

Emergency Contacts on Samsung mobile

Use WhatsApp to track menstrual cycle

how to view others Last Seen Feature on Instagram

Hyundai Venue 2022 Tech Inside

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy F13 First Impression, Budget Smartphone in F series with and 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Triple Camera Setup

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F13 First Impression, Budget Smartphone in F series with and 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Triple Camera Setup
How to set Emergency phone numbers in your Samsung mobile phone, To know more Watch the Video

Features

How to set Emergency phone numbers in your Samsung mobile phone, To know more Watch the Video
How women can use WhatsApp to track their menstrual cycle, To know More Watch the Video

Features

How women can use WhatsApp to track their menstrual cycle, To know More Watch the Video
Why ACs are getting expensive according to Energy Efficiency Standards- Watch Video

News

Why ACs are getting expensive according to Energy Efficiency Standards- Watch Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999