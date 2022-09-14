comscore Messenger is getting new ways to help you chat with your friends
Meta is bringing Community Chats to Messenger: How it works

Meta will start rolling out this feature to users across the globe as a test in the coming week. It will arrive in Facebook Groups later this year.

Community Chats

Image: Meta

Meta’s messaging platform, Messenger, gives users plenty of ways to interact with their friends. Beside text messages, Messenger users can also connect with their friends or even a large group of people over voice and video calls. Now, the company has introduced a new feature to help people connect with other Messenger and Facebook users. Meta has launched a new Community Chats feature that is aimed at “allowing people to create a Facebook Group, start chats and audio channels, and invite others to join their new group all within the app.” Also Read - Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces 'Meta Connect' for October 11

To put it simply, it aims to bring people with similar interests together and help them chat on Messenger. Or in other words, Community Chats is Messenger’s version of Facebook Communities, except Facebook Group will get the new Community Chats feature later this year, which in turn will help them transition to Messenger for their group chats more seamlessly. Also Read - How to get your Instagram account verified: A step-by-step guide

This feature was announced by Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg over a post on Facebook. “We’re building Community Chats as a new way to connect with people who share your interests. More than 1 billion people use Messenger to communicate with friends, and soon you’ll be able to start Community Chats from Messenger as well as Facebook Groups,” he wrote in the post. Also Read - Facebook announces to shut down 'neighbourhoods' on October 1

Meta, in a blog post, said that admins can now start a conversation about a topic and get in-the-moment responses instead of waiting for people to comment on a post. The company also said that the person who creates the Community Chat can organise chats into categories so group members can easily find what’s most interesting to them.

“They [Admins] can start a chat for group members around a specific topic, an event chat for an outing or meetup, a view-only broadcast chat for admins to announce group-wide updates and an admin-only chat to collaborate with admins and moderators,” Meta wrote in a blog post.

“Admins can also create audio channels so group members can share live commentary or receive real-time support. Participants also have the option to enable video once they’re in the audio channel,” it added.

It is worth noting that Community Chats are not exactly privacy friendly. The company in a support page confirmed that the feature does “not currently support end-to-end encryption.”

As far as availability is concerned, Meta will start rolling out this feature to users across the globe as a test in the coming week. It will arrive in Facebook Groups later this year.

  Published Date: September 14, 2022 3:57 PM IST
