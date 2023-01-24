comscore Meta rolls out new features for end-to-end encrypted Messenger
Meta releases new features for end-to-end encrypted Messenger app

With the introduction of Group profile photos, users will be able to choose profile photos for different chats with friends or work colleagues.

Untitled design - 2023-01-24T142821.759

Meta has announced more new features in Messenger to end-to-end encrypted chats, including chat themes, custom emojis, reactions, group profile photos, and more. The company said that it has also started to expand global testing of end-to-end encrypted chats on Messenger. Also Read - Year Ender 2022: How meta, metaverse failed in 2022

Messenger gets end-to-end encryption features

With chat themes, it will help personalise and enhance users’ conversations in end-to-end encrypted chats, also users will be able to set themes, including static colour and gradient themes, for end-to-end encrypted chats. Also Read - Year Ender 2022: Biggest tech fails of the year

Moreover, users will see the full menu of emoji reactions and customise the quick reaction tray in end-to-end encrypted chats.

With the introduction of Group profile photos, users will be able to choose profile photos for different chats with friends or work colleagues.

Among other features, it includes Link previews, Active Status, and Bubbles on Android.

As per the company, the newly introduced Bubbles feature will let you read and reply to messages while you are using other apps. Once you enable it, a bubble will appear every time you get a new message.

Messenger now also comes with an Active Status feature that “let people see when you’re active, so they know when it’s a good time to call. You can also choose to turn this feature off, if you want to improve your privacy.

The company added Link previews for end-to-end encrypted chats so that users can see where a link is taking them, before clicking on it.

The tech giant further mentioned that, “over the next few months, more people will continue to see some of their chats gradually being upgraded with an extra layer of protection provided by end-to-end encryption”.

“We’ll provide updates as we continue to make progress towards this goal over the course of 2023,” said the company.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: January 24, 2023 3:14 PM IST
