comscore Indian users can choose not to accept Meta’s new privacy policy
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Meta Updates Privacy Policy Says Indian Users Can Choose Not To Accept
News

Meta updates privacy policy, says Indian users can choose not to accept

Apps

Meta has updated its privacy policy. This new privacy policy will come into effect on July 26. However, it is not mandatory for Indian users to accept it.

Meta 1

Meta is updating its privacy policy, which was formerly known as the company’s Data Policy. This new privacy policy will come into effect on July 26 and it aims to make it easier for all its users to understand its products and gain clarity about its data practices. Also Read - WhatsApp gets Stranger Things sticker pack on Android, iOS, Desktop: How to download it

“While the text looks different in many places, Meta is not collecting, using or sharing your data in new ways based on this policy update and we still do not sell your information,” Meta’s Chief Privacy Officer, Michel Protti, wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Instagram global outage: Getting logged out, unable to refresh feed and more issues reported

Meta said that its new privacy policy covers Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and other Meta products. However, it doesn’t cover WhatsApp, Workplace, Free Basics, Messenger Kids or the use of Quest devices without a Facebook account. The company also said that it will start showing notifications Facebook, Instagram and Messenger users starting today. These notifications will ‘direct them to information about what to expect from the relevant Privacy Policy and Terms of Service in their region. They’ll also see a summary of what’s different.’ Also Read - Online learning apps collected and sold children's data to Meta and Google: Report

The company is also updating its Terms of Service to better explain what is expected from us and those who use our platforms. You can read its updated ToS here.

It is worth noting that while Meta is making it mandatory for its users across the globe to accept its new terms of service to continue using its platforms, the same rule doesn’t apply to the company’s users in India. Meta, in a statement to The Economic Times, Meta said that its Indian users will be given the opportunity to not accept the new terms of service without any effect.

“In India, users are given the opportunity to accept the updated Privacy Policy and Terms of Service or not, without any impact on their access to our products,” Meta said in a statement.

New privacy controls

In addition to updating a new privacy policy and new Terms of Service, Meta has also released two new privacy controls on Facebook.

The first is the new Audience Controls. This new setting will make it easy for users to manage who sees their posts on Facebook. “Now, when someone selects a default audience, that audience selection will apply to new posts created in Facebook that they share to their timeline unless they select a different audience for a particular post,” Meta added. Meta said that it will start rolling out this setting starting today.

The second is a new way to manage the ads that you see on Facebook. “This allows people to use a single control to set preferences across ad topics that reflect the interest targeting categories advertisers may use to reach them and the content they might see in an ad,” the company added.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 27, 2022 11:42 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Infinix Note 12 Turbo goes on sale in India today at Rs 14,999
Deals
Infinix Note 12 Turbo goes on sale in India today at Rs 14,999
CD Projekt's first-quarter profit more than doubles

Gaming

CD Projekt's first-quarter profit more than doubles

Indian users can choose not to accept Meta s new privacy policy

Apps

Indian users can choose not to accept Meta s new privacy policy

Sony to ramp up PS5's production, targets a 50% market share for the PS5 alone

Gaming

Sony to ramp up PS5's production, targets a 50% market share for the PS5 alone

Govt sets up a panel to oversee the online gaming industry of India

Gaming

Govt sets up a panel to oversee the online gaming industry of India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

CD Projekt's first-quarter profit more than doubles

Indian users can choose not to accept Meta s new privacy policy

Sony to ramp up PS5's production, targets a 50% market share for the PS5 alone

Instagram down for thousands globally again; now fixed

Exynos 2300 is in works, likely for the 2023-due Galaxy S23 flagship

What is Predator spyware and how can you protect yourself

Vivo X80 Pro: Can you overlook iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22 Plus which costs almost similar?

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000

How to Use Instagram baby sound and love filter tutorial

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL का जबरदस्त ऑफर, इस प्लान में मिल रही एक्स्ट्रा 60 दिन की वैलिडिटी

नए अवतार में आने वाली है Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Scorpio-N से होगा मुकाबला

Samsung ने शोकेस किया 200MP HP1 कैमरा सेंसर, मिलेगी DSLR वाली इमेज क्वालिटी

एक और Electric Scooter में आग, चार्जिंग के दौरान जला Hero Electric Photon स्कूटर, कंपनी ने बताया शॉर्ट-सर्किट

26 जुलाई से लागू होगी Meta की नई प्राइवेसी पॉलिसी, भारतीय यूजर्स को मिलेगी एक स्पेशल छूट

Latest Videos

New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details

News

New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details
Twitter launched

News

Twitter launched "Twitter Create" mini site to promote monetization opportunities for creators
Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro break shows Apple's next lead iPhone in its most detailed look, To now more watch the video

News

Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro break shows Apple's next lead iPhone in its most detailed look, To now more watch the video
BGR Talks: Vickram Bedi Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India Market

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Vickram Bedi Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India Market

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999