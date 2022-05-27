Indian users can choose not to accept Meta s new privacy policy

Meta is updating its privacy policy, which was formerly known as the company’s Data Policy. This new privacy policy will come into effect on July 26 and it aims to make it easier for all its users to understand its products and gain clarity about its data practices. Also Read - WhatsApp gets Stranger Things sticker pack on Android, iOS, Desktop: How to download it

“While the text looks different in many places, Meta is not collecting, using or sharing your data in new ways based on this policy update and we still do not sell your information,” Meta’s Chief Privacy Officer, Michel Protti, wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Instagram global outage: Getting logged out, unable to refresh feed and more issues reported

Meta said that its new privacy policy covers Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and other Meta products. However, it doesn’t cover WhatsApp, Workplace, Free Basics, Messenger Kids or the use of Quest devices without a Facebook account. The company also said that it will start showing notifications Facebook, Instagram and Messenger users starting today. These notifications will ‘direct them to information about what to expect from the relevant Privacy Policy and Terms of Service in their region. They’ll also see a summary of what’s different.’ Also Read - Online learning apps collected and sold children's data to Meta and Google: Report

The company is also updating its Terms of Service to better explain what is expected from us and those who use our platforms. You can read its updated ToS here.

It is worth noting that while Meta is making it mandatory for its users across the globe to accept its new terms of service to continue using its platforms, the same rule doesn’t apply to the company’s users in India. Meta, in a statement to The Economic Times, Meta said that its Indian users will be given the opportunity to not accept the new terms of service without any effect.

“In India, users are given the opportunity to accept the updated Privacy Policy and Terms of Service or not, without any impact on their access to our products,” Meta said in a statement.

New privacy controls

In addition to updating a new privacy policy and new Terms of Service, Meta has also released two new privacy controls on Facebook.

The first is the new Audience Controls. This new setting will make it easy for users to manage who sees their posts on Facebook. “Now, when someone selects a default audience, that audience selection will apply to new posts created in Facebook that they share to their timeline unless they select a different audience for a particular post,” Meta added. Meta said that it will start rolling out this setting starting today.

The second is a new way to manage the ads that you see on Facebook. “This allows people to use a single control to set preferences across ad topics that reflect the interest targeting categories advertisers may use to reach them and the content they might see in an ad,” the company added.