Meta to introduce more ads on Instagram to help brands make money
  Meta Will Introduce New Formats Of Ads Into The Instagram App
Meta will introduce new formats of ads into the Instagram app

Meta is also testing a new ad format for both Facebook and Instagram Reels. This format will be a skippable ad that will last between 4 to 10 seconds and will play after the Reel.

Meta has announced that it will introduce ads on Facebook and Instagram Reels now. To help out the businesses make money on the platform, “Today, we’re announcing new ways for advertisers to reach customers in a range of ways based on how they are spending their time—whether through video, messaging, ads or AI-enhanced experiences—and updates on our ongoing efforts with industry partners.”, says Meta in a statement. Also Read - Amazon India to help buyers purchase products via live streaming

Brands can now place ads in the Explore feed. Additionally, a few creators will also be able to place profile ads, for which they will also be able to earn a cut of the revenue. According to Meta, “We are also beginning to test ads in profile feed, which is the feed experience that people can scroll through after visiting another account’s profile and tapping on a post.” These ads will be initially tested for creators in the US. Also Read - Instagram Notes is a new feature that allows you to share what's on your mind within 60 characters

Meta announced that it will add multi-advertiser contextual ads to existing Instagram feed ads. It will deliver ads that are more inclined with the interest of the user and are powered by machine learning. Also Read - Pornhub permanently banned on Instagram for violating policies

The company is also testing a new ad format for both Facebook and Instagram Reels. This format will be a skippable ad that will last between 4 to 10 seconds and will play after the Reel. Starting today, Meta is also testing image carousel ads for Reels. “These horizontally-scrollable ads can include anywhere from 2 to 10 image ads and will be shown at the bottom of Facebook Reels content”, states Meta.

Brands will also get access to a free library of music that they can use in Reels ads.

The company has also announced that it will augmented Reality (AR) ads on Instagram for both Feed and Stories. This can be useful for things like trying new furniture at home or test-driving a car.

  Published Date: October 5, 2022 1:47 PM IST
