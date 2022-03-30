Meta (formerly Facebook) has rolled out an update to Messenger that brings a host of new shortcuts to the platform. These new shortcuts are aimed at making using Messenger a tad bit easier and smarter. Also Read - Instagram rolls out product-tagging feature for users in the US: How it works

One of the many shortcuts that Meta has introduced on Messenger is '@everyone'. This shortcut is similar to the one available in Slack and it notifies all the participants in a chat about a particular message. Messenger says that the '@everyone' shortcut is perfect for group reminders or the situations when users need to crowdsource an answer to a time-sensitive question.

Another shortcut that Meta has introduced in Messenger is '/silent'. This shortcut is available as '@silent' on Instagram and it enables users to share a message without sending a notification. As Meta explains it, members of the chat with whom a message with '/silent' shortcut has been shared will not receive a notification of your message at all.

These shortcuts are available to all Messenger users on iOS and Android starting today.

In addition to this, Meta is also introducing a bunch of other shortcuts that will help users keep up their efficiency in Messenger. The company said that soon it will be introducing the ‘/Pay’ shortcut for Messenger’s iOS and Android users in the US. This shortcut will make it easier for users to send and receive money right in one-on-one Messenger chats. “Simply type /pay to send or request money securely without fees,” the company wrote explaining the development.

To make sharing GIFs easier, the company is introducing ‘/gif’ shortcut in Messenger. Users can find the right GIF for their conversations by typing ‘/gif’ followed by the topic in the chat. For instance, users can type ‘/gif LOL’ in the chat after which they will see the gif options appear on their screens. This shortcut will be available in Messenger’s iOS app soon.

Lastly, Meta said that it will introduce ‘/shrug’ and ‘/tableflip’ shortcuts on iOS soon. These shortcuts will enable users to share old-school text-based table-flip and shrug emoticons on Messenger.