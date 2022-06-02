comscore Messenger gets a new Calls tab to help you make calls easily
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Metas Messenger Is Getting A New Calls Tab Heres How This Will Change Your Experience
News

Meta’s Messenger is getting a new Calls tab: Here’s how this will change your experience

Apps

Meta has made a tiny tweak to Messenger that will make it easy for users to call their friends and family.

Facebook Messenger

Image: Pixabay

Meta has released an update to Messenger. This new update brings a new ‘Calls’ tab to Meta’s messaging app. The aim of the new Calls tab is to help users make calls to their friends and family easily. Earlier, users had to find the contact whom they wanted to make a video or an audio call in the Chats tab, open their chat window and then place the call. Now, Messenger users will be able to do so simply by tapping the audio or video call option towards the right of the contact. Also Read - Instagram releases Amber alerts to notify users about the missing children in their area

First noticed by Engadget, Earlier, Messenger’s iOS and Android apps included three tabs — Chat, which is aimed at helping users have a text chat with other users; People, which is aimed at helping people identify users who are available for a chat; and Stories, which gives users access to all the Stories that their friends have shared on the platform. Now, the company has added a fourth Calls tab between the Chats and People tabs. Also Read - WhatsApp banned over 16.6 lakh bad accounts in India in April 2022

Here’s how users can make calls using Messenger’s new Calls tab

Messenger users can make calls using the new Calls tab using two different ways. The first method involves using the Suggested Contacts option: Also Read - Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down after 14 years

Step 1: Open the Messenger app on your Android smartphone or iPhone.

Step 2: Tap the Calls tab.

Step 3: Now scroll down to the contact whom you want to call.

Step 4: Lastly, tap the audio call or video call option in front of the contact to make the call.

If the contact that you are looking for is not visible in the Suggested Contacts’ list, you can also perform a wider search to find the contact and make the call. Here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Open the Messenger app on your Android smartphone or iPhone.

Step 2: Tap the Calls tab.

Step 3: Now tab the Plus icon on the top right corner of the screen.

Step 4: In the search bar, type the name of the contact you are looking for.

Step 5: Lastly, tap the audio call or video call option that appears towards the right side of the contact to make the call.

It is worth noting that the new Calls tab brings Messenger a step closer to WhatsApp‘s interface that has separate Calls and Chats tab for texting and making calls.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 2, 2022 11:01 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Instagram to now show Amber alerts on users' feed
Apps
Instagram to now show Amber alerts on users' feed
Instagram Reel's biggest rival Tiktok may relaunch in India soon

Apps

Instagram Reel's biggest rival Tiktok may relaunch in India soon

Apple stopped over 1.6 million risky apps from defrauding user

Apps

Apple stopped over 1.6 million risky apps from defrauding user

WhatsApp banned over 16.6 lakh accounts in India in April

News

WhatsApp banned over 16.6 lakh accounts in India in April

Google TV app arrives on iOS, lets you control your Android TV and do a lot more

Apps

Google TV app arrives on iOS, lets you control your Android TV and do a lot more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Instagram Reel's biggest rival Tiktok may relaunch in India soon

Apple stopped over 1.6 million risky apps from defrauding user

WhatsApp banned over 16.6 lakh accounts in India in April

Google TV app arrives on iOS, lets you control your Android TV and do a lot more

Messenger gets a new Calls tab to help you make calls easily

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent

Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

Smartwatches under Rs 2000

Here are the Dizo Watch S alternatives you can consider buying

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, ASUS India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, ASUS India
How to Auto Delete Youtube History

Features

How to Auto Delete Youtube History
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details

News

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details
WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

Features

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999