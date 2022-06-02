Messenger gets a new Calls tab to help you make calls easily

Meta has released an update to Messenger. This new update brings a new ‘Calls’ tab to Meta’s messaging app. The aim of the new Calls tab is to help users make calls to their friends and family easily. Earlier, users had to find the contact whom they wanted to make a video or an audio call in the Chats tab, open their chat window and then place the call. Now, Messenger users will be able to do so simply by tapping the audio or video call option towards the right of the contact. Also Read - Instagram releases Amber alerts to notify users about the missing children in their area

First noticed by Engadget, Earlier, Messenger’s iOS and Android apps included three tabs — Chat, which is aimed at helping users have a text chat with other users; People, which is aimed at helping people identify users who are available for a chat; and Stories, which gives users access to all the Stories that their friends have shared on the platform. Now, the company has added a fourth Calls tab between the Chats and People tabs. Also Read - WhatsApp banned over 16.6 lakh bad accounts in India in April 2022

Here’s how users can make calls using Messenger’s new Calls tab

Messenger users can make calls using the new Calls tab using two different ways. The first method involves using the Suggested Contacts option: Also Read - Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down after 14 years

Step 1: Open the Messenger app on your Android smartphone or iPhone.



Step 2: Tap the Calls tab.



Step 3: Now scroll down to the contact whom you want to call.



Step 4: Lastly, tap the audio call or video call option in front of the contact to make the call.

If the contact that you are looking for is not visible in the Suggested Contacts’ list, you can also perform a wider search to find the contact and make the call. Here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Open the Messenger app on your Android smartphone or iPhone.



Step 2: Tap the Calls tab.



Step 3: Now tab the Plus icon on the top right corner of the screen.



Step 4: In the search bar, type the name of the contact you are looking for.



Step 5: Lastly, tap the audio call or video call option that appears towards the right side of the contact to make the call.

It is worth noting that the new Calls tab brings Messenger a step closer to WhatsApp‘s interface that has separate Calls and Chats tab for texting and making calls.