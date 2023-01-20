Now you can control your Facebook, Instagram accounts from one place

Mark Zuckerberg has championed the cause of interoperability across Meta’s platform, which includes Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger for a long time. The New York Times back in 2019 had first reported that the Facebook founder intended to bring end-to-end encryption to all its platforms and foster interoperability among them. Over the years, the company has introduced many features that are similar across platform and enable cross-platform sharing. The list includes features such as 24-hour disappearing images and video or Status updates, end-to-end encryption in the messaging feature and the ability to share WhatsApp’s status updates or a post on Instagram on Facebook, among others. Now, Meta has taken another step in this direction by introducing Account Centre. Also Read - Swiggy to fire 380 employees after over-hiring: Here is the CEO's letter

Account Centre, as the describes it, is a place for users to manage all of their connected experiences across their Facebook, Instagram and Meta accounts. “Things like Personal details, Passwords and security, and Ad preferences will now live in a centralized place, so it’ll be easier for people who use multiple apps to manage their settings,” Meta wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Android 13-based MIUI 14 update could be coming to Poco F4 and Xiaomi 12 Pro soon

“In addition to bringing Ad preferences to Accounts Center, we’re also making improvements to some of the ad settings controls that can help people understand and manage their ads experience across our technologies,” the company added. As a part of these changes, Meta is updating its ‘Data about your activity from Partners’’ control. This section is now called ‘Activity Information from ad partners’ and it will help users understand how their activity sent from other websites and apps is used to power the ads they see. Also Read - Netflix founder Reed Hastings steps down company’s Co-CEO

Meta is also making it easier for its users to understand their options when it comes to seeing ads shown by Meta on other apps and websites. Additionally, the company is exploring new ways to give its users the ability to see more ads about the things that interest them.

It is worth noting that while Meta has announced Account Centre, the company has also clarified that the feature is optional to use and that all its users can keep their accounts in separate Accounts Centers.

Settings on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger that can be controlled from Account Centre

— Personal details: Users will be able to update their contact information, manage their identity confirmation and/or adjust their memorialization preferences, delete or deactivate their account.

— Password and security: Users will be able to manage their passwords, two-factor authentication, login alerts, login activity, and where they are logged in.

— Their Information and permissions: Users will be able to adjust how they upload contacts, manage their search history and browser or cookies preferences.

— Ad preferences: Users will also be able to adjust their preferences for the ad topics that they see, advertisers that they recently seen, and their ad settings. They will also be able to see their recent ad activity.

— Payments: Lastly, users will be able to manage settings for ads payments and/or Meta Pay.

Settings on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger that will not be moving to the Account Centre

The list includes:

— Preferences that are specific to a particular app.

— Device settings for a specific app.

— Who can see and interact with users and their posts in that specific app.

— Off-Facebook Activity.

Account Centre availability

As far as availability is concerned, Meta said that these changes will begin to go into effect today and that they will gradually roll out to everyone on Facebook, Messenger and Instagram in the coming months.