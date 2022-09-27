Meta wants you to hop between Facebook, Instagram easily: Here s how

Meta is bringing Facebook and Instagram closer. The company has started testing two new features that will make it easier for users to switch between their Facebook and Instagram accounts. These new features also enable users to track all the notifications on both their accounts from a single place, which in turn reduces the need to switch between apps more frequently. Also Read - WhatsApp plans to turn you into a sticker pack: Here’s how

Switch between Instagram and Facebook

Firstly, the company is introducing a new profile-switching interface that will that will make it easier for users to switch between Facebook and Instagram. The caveat is that they need to add the two accounts — even if they have been made using different IDs — in the same Accounts Centre. Additionally, the company is also rolling out a feature that will enable users to see their Facebook and Instagram profiles and notifications in one place. "Notifications will also be conveniently displayed for each profile, making it easier to stay up to date on activity across Facebook and Instagram," the company wrote in a blog post.

Meta said that it testing this new feature globally on iOS, Android and web.

Create new accounts and profiles

Additionally, the company is also introducing a new account registration and login flow on both Facebook and Instagram that will enable users to more easily log in and create new accounts across Facebook and Instagram. “People new to our products can create a Facebook or Instagram account, and then use that account to sign up for additional ones,” the company added.

As far as the people who already have a Facebook and an Instagram account are concerned, Meta said that they can now easily use login information from one app to access the other, as long as their accounts are in the same Accounts Center.

Meta is testing this new feature globally on iOS and Android.

The company also said that users will be notified when a new account is created using their existing account and when an account is added to their Accounts Center, so that they able to keep a track of all their account activity easily. “Finally, people can manage which profile appears in the profile-switching experience, and which accounts can log into each other,” Meta wrote.