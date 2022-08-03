Microsoft launches Outlook Lite app for budget Android phones

Microsoft has quietly launched Outlook app for budget Android smartphones. The app dubbed as Microsoft Outlook Lite weighs jut 5MB and it can be optimised to run on all Android smartphones, even the ones with 1GB of RAM. Also Read - Google, Meta, Apple, Spotify and more: Why tech companies are slowing down hiring

Microsoft says that its newly launched Outlook Lite app is designed to use less battery and storage space without compromising on the features. The company also said that its newly launched app brings the main "features of Microsoft Outlook in a smaller-sized app with fast performance for lightweight devices on any network."

In addition to using less battery and storage space, the Microsoft Outlook Lite app is designed to work with all networks including 2G and 3G networks worldwide. This coupled with its ability to work on smartphones with just 1GB of RAM make the app ideal for budget smartphones and feature phones under Rs 5,000 that typically offer a maximum of 3GB of RAM and come with limited storage space.

The company also confirmed that its newly launched Outlook Lite app supports Outlook.com, Hotmail, Live, MSN, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Exchange Online accounts, enabling a wider usage of the app.

Microsoft Outlook Lite app availability

As far as availability is concerned, Microsoft said that the Outlook Lite app will be available for download via Google Play Store starting today in select countries, which includes Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, India, Mexico, Peru, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and Venezuela. The company said that it will keep adding support for other countries in the future.

Notably, Microsoft is the not the only tech company that has launched a ‘Lite’ app for budget Android smartphones. In the past, tech companies have launched lightweight versions of their apps to cater to budget smartphone users in areas with lower network connectivity.

Google, for instance, has apps such as Google Assistant Go, Gmail Go, Google Gallery Go, Google Maps Go, Google Go for low-budget Android phones. It also has Android Go edition operating system for budget smartphones. Meta, on the other hand, has Instagram Lite, Facebook Lite and Messenger Lite. Similarly, Twitter, Spotify and Uber too offer Lite version of their apps.