News

Microsoft brings real-time voice translation to Skype: Check details

Apps

Microsoft has launched real-time voice translation in Skype, which can now translate a person's voice in real-time using AI to make the translated voice sound similar to the original speaker.

Highlights

  • Microsoft has launched real-time voice translation in Skype.
  • This feature will be coming to group video calls and telephony in coming months.
  • This feature uses AI for translating voice in real-time.
skype-logo

Microsoft has launched real-time voice translation in Skype, which can now translate a person’s voice in real-time using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make the translated voice sound similar to the original speaker. Also Read - Microsoft ends support for Edge on Windows 7, 8.1

“We are launching translation of Skype-to-Skype video calls in real-time, using your natural voice. This means that you can have a conversation with someone who speaks a different language, and the translation will happen automatically, in real-time, as the conversation is taking place,” Microsoft said in a blogpost. Also Read - Microsoft enters 10-yr deal with Nintendo for 'Call Of Duty' games

Real-time translations with natural voice will be coming to group video calls and telephony in the next months, said the blogpost. Also Read - Call of Duty is reaching Nintendo Switch: All you need to know

The new translation feature uses AI to automatically detect the languages being spoken during a video call and translate them in real time.

In order to do this, speech recognition technology and natural language processing are combined to understand, interpret, and translate spoken words.

Moreover, if users activate the use of their natural voice, the company says that they will use AI to sample their words and tune the translation to sound like them, making the conversation more human, according to the blogpost.

This is a huge step forward for Skype, as it makes it possible for people who speak different languages to easily communicate with each other,” said the company.

–IANS

  • Published Date: December 16, 2022 12:53 PM IST
