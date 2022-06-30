comscore Microsoft rolls out a major update to Edge web browser: Check what’s new
As far as availability is concerned, Microsoft said that all these upgrades to Collections will be available on the desktop version of Microsoft Edge in the coming days.

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft is taking Edge’s Collections to the next level. The company has rolled out a major update to its Edge web browser that brings a host of new features to Collections, some of which steer it in Pinterest’s direction. Also Read - Microsoft Teams on Web gets updated with Hindi live captions, transcriptions, and other features

For the unversed, Collections lets users collect and organise web pages, photos and videos from across the web in a single folder that is accessible in the browser including its mobile apps. Now, the company has updated the functionality making it more dynamic and easier to use. The company has announced that now, user can save images and videos to their Collections as they browse the web. To save an image or a video from the web, all users need to do is hover over or right-click the item on a webpage and click the add button to save it to a Collection. Also Read - Windows hacks: How to factory reset your Windows 11 PC

The company also said that in the coming days, Edge users will also be able to share their collections with others, which will make collaborating with others easier. Also Read - Millions of Android devices affected by new security flaw that hides in pre-installed apps

Edge’s Collection is also getting an Inspiration Feed that will show users a feed with content related to their Collection window, which the company says will help “you get inspired and discover additional places.”

Microsoft has also rolled out new features for Edge beyond updates to Collections. The company said that Visual Search from Microsoft Bing will now be available when users hover over an image. “Visual Search uses advanced computer vision technology to search with images instead of text. The on-hover update allows you to easily search for similar items by hovering over an image you find online, then clicking on the Visual Search icon,” the company wrote in a blog post.

The company is also rolling out the ability to follow users’ favorite content creators on various websites such as YouTube, Bilibili and TikTok. Microsoft said this feature will be limited to a few websites in the beginning and that the company will add more sites in the future.

As far as availability is concerned, Microsoft said that all these upgrades to Collections will be available on the desktop version of Microsoft Edge in the coming days.

