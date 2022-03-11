comscore Microsoft finally brings a new video editor to Windows, but it costs more than Adobe Premiere Pro, Apple iMovie
Microsoft finally brings a new video editor to Windows, but it costs more than Adobe Premiere Pro

Unlike Windows Movie Maker and Apple's iMovie, Clipchamp is not free. Clipchamp while available for free is very limited until you purchase a subscription plan.

Clipchamp

(Image: Clipchamp)

Microsoft just released its Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22572, which brings in a number of new features including a new video editing app, Clipchamp. It is a cloud-based video editing service and is a long-awaited push at a video editor made by the company since the days of the Windows Movie Maker, which itself was just a barebones video editor. Also Read - Studio Display will work with Windows PCs, but Apple being Apple limits what it can do

Unlike Windows Movie Maker and Apple’s iMovie, Clipchamp is not free. Clipchamp while available for free is very limited until you purchase a subscription plan. Under the basic plan, you will only be allowed to export video at 480p resolution. You can get the Creator plan, which offers 720p exports, and the Business and Business Platinum plans, which offer 1080p resolution exports along with other perks. Also Read - You can now install Windows on your Steam Deck

The Creator plan is priced at $9 (approximately Rs 687) per month, the Business plan is priced at $19 (approximately Rs 1,450) per month, and the Business Platinum plan is priced at $39 (approximately Rs 2,978) per month. Also Read - Activision Blizzard shareholders file lawsuits cite the deal to not be in 'the best interest'

To recall, Microsoft acquired Clipchamp back in September.

Taking a look at prices, Clipchamp will face a lot of competition considering that Adobe Premiere Pro, one of the most powerful video editing apps is priced at $20.99 (approximately Rs 1,603) per month.

To recall, after killing off Windows Movie maker, the company had shown off its Metro app for Windows 8. However, that never made it out of the beta stage. After this, it released Story Remix on Windows 10 with the Fall Creators Update. But, the creators update focussed on things like Paint 3D and Windows Mixed Reality.

While the company has revealed the prices, the app is still in its beta stages, and the company could revamp the plans before the app goes public.

  • Published Date: March 11, 2022 7:04 PM IST

Best Sellers