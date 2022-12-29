comscore Microsoft Excel’s latest update will make formulas fun
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Microsoft Is Making Excels Formulas Easier Heres How
News

Microsoft is making Excel’s formulas easier: Here’s how

Apps

Microsoft’s latest update for Excel brings a host of new features to the service. Check out details here.

Highlights

  • Microsoft has released a major update for Excel users.
  • This update brings a feature called Formula Suggestions to Excel.
  • This update is available for web, Windows and Mac users.
Microsoft Excel

Microsoft has released a major update for Excel. This update in available for web, Windows and Mac users and it brings features such as Formula Suggestions, Formula by Example and Suggested Links among others. While the update does bring an interesting mix of features to Excel, two features that stand out from the mix are Formula Suggestions and Formula by Example. This is because they help in entering complex formulas in Microsoft Excel a whole lot easier. Also Read - Top gaming announcements of 2022: Cloud gaming in India, Microsoft Activision Blizzard deal, and more

Here’s what these new features do: Also Read - Microsoft may bring tabs to its Notepad app with Windows 11 update

Formula Suggestions Also Read - How to take a screenshot on Windows 11 PC

Microsoft Excel’s new Formula Suggestions feature suggests formulas after users have typed ‘equal to’ symbol in a cell based on the data in the sheet. The suggested formula can be SUM, AVERAGE, COUNT, COUNTA, MIN, and MAX. That said, this feature is available only for English language users at the moment. Microsoft said that it is rolling out its Formula Suggestions feature to production for web users.

Formula by Example

Microsoft’s Formula by Example feature, on the other hand, will suggest filling the entire column with a formula once it detects a pattern. The company says that this feature is similar to Flash Fill. The only difference is that instead of static text, it now suggests formulas. This feature can come in handy when users are performing manual and repetitive data entry.

Besides making formulas easier, the company has also rolled out a bunch of other features that make Microsoft Excel a tad bit smarter.

For instance, Excel has got a Suggested Links feature that enables allows for new cloud workbook storing for data that detects when an external link to a Cloud workbook is broken. It also suggests users to a new location to fix the broken link. This feature is available on the web.

In addition to this, Microsoft is also rolling out the IMAGE function to Excel on web, windows and Mac. This function inserts images into cells from a source location, along with the alternative text. Users can also move and resize cells, sort, and filter, and work with images within an Excel table. “Your images can now be part of the worksheet, instead of floating on top,” Microsoft wrote in its blog post.

  • Published Date: December 29, 2022 7:07 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Vi users, don t click on the upgrade to 5G message, it s a scam!
News
Vi users, don t click on the upgrade to 5G message, it s a scam!
BGMI may return to Google Play Store next month

Gaming

BGMI may return to Google Play Store next month

Apple iPhone 15 Plus might come cheaper than the iPhone 14 Plus

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 15 Plus might come cheaper than the iPhone 14 Plus

Samsung Galaxy F04 to launch soon in India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy F04 to launch soon in India

PlayStation Plus games for January 2023 revealed: Check details

Gaming

PlayStation Plus games for January 2023 revealed: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Microsoft Excel s latest update will make formulas fun

Vi users, don t click on the upgrade to 5G message, it s a scam!

PlayStation Plus games for January 2023 revealed: Check details

Vijay Sales announces year-end sale 2022 with discounts on laptops, smartphones and more

Jio to complete 5G deployment in India by 2023: Mukesh Ambani

DigiYatra: How AI changed the way we travel by air in 2022

Got yourself new iPhone 14? Here is how to get started

With introduction of laptops category, 2022 was a great year for Infinix: CEO

Gaming in 2022: Here's what all happened this year

Top gaming announcements of 2022: Cloud gaming in India, Microsoft Activision Blizzard deal, and more

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?