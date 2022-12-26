comscore Microsoft’s Notepad app may get tabs in Windows 11
Microsoft may bring tabs to its Notepad app with Windows 11 update

A Microsoft employee accidentally tweeted that the company’s Notepad app on Windows 11 is getting tabs. Here’s what we know about it so far.

  • Microsoft is reportedly planning a major update for its Notepad app.
  • Microsoft may bring tabs to its Notepad app with Windows 11 update.
  • Microsoft added tabs to Files earlier this year.
Microsoft announced a host of new upgrades to its humble Notepad app shortly after it launched the Windows 11 operating system last year. The list of features not only included a dark mode, but it also included a redesigned find and replace experience, and support for multi-level undo feature. Now, almost a year later, an accidental slip-up by a Microsoft employee has revealed that the company is soon planning to bring tabs to the Notepad app. Also Read - How to take a screenshot on Windows 11 PC

According to a report by Windows Central, a Microsoft employee accidentally shared a screenshot via his Twitter account, which shows that the company is planning to bring tabs to its Notepad app. The screenshot that has since been deleted shows two tabs opened in the app with the message, “Don’t discuss features or discuss screenshots.” Also Read - Microsoft brings real-time voice translation to Skype: Check details

The warning message indicates that the tabs feature is still in the testing phase and that the company is expected to preview it to the Windows Insiders at some point in 2023. Also Read - Microsoft ends support for Edge on Windows 7, 8.1

If that is true, Microsoft’s Notepad app will be the second built-in app after its Files app that will get tabs functionality.

It is worth noting that Microsoft first experimented with the idea of introducing tabs functionality in its Notepad and File Explorer apps almost five years back. As per the reports dating back to November 2017, the company was developing the functionality under the code name ‘Sets’ for Windows 10 and that it would let users open multiple files of the Notepad app simultaneously and go back and forth between them without closing any one of them. But the feature never made it Windows 10. However, the availability of tabs feature within the company’s in-built tabs app gives some hope to Windows PC users that the feature will make it to the OS, even if they have to wait a little longer.

Separately, Microsoft has started testing Android 13 update for Windows 11. Windows Subsystem for Android got its own Android 13 update in the beta channel earlier this month. The feature when released in the stable version will bring updates such as up to 50 percent faster boot time on PCs without spinning disks, improvements to mouse click input, better clipboard stability, improvements to application resizing and reliability improvements for media files opening in Windows among others.

  • Published Date: December 26, 2022 6:41 PM IST
