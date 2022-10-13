comscore PlayStation Plus games for October 2022 announced: Check list
News

Microsoft Office is finally becoming Microsoft 365: Here's what's changing

Apps

Microsoft said that it will begin rolling out these changes to the Office app on Windows and the Office mobile app on iOS and Android in January 2023.

Highlights

  • Microsoft is rebranding Office 365 as Microsoft 365.
  • Microsoft said that it will be rolling out these changes for Office.com in November 2022.
  • Microsoft will also continue to offer one-time purchases of those apps to consumers and businesses via Office 2021 and Office LTSC plans.
Microsoft 365 app

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft is making one of the biggest changes to its Microsoft Office branding since its inception. The service was launched in 1990 and in 2010, the company rebranded Microsoft Office as Office 365. With this move, Microsoft brought a host of other services such as SharePoint and Exchange email among others under its ambit. Now, the company is rebranding Office 365 as Microsoft 365. Also Read - WhatsApp starts rolling out Premium plan to select business users: Check details

This is not the first time that Microsoft is using the ‘Microsoft 365‘ subscription for its suite of services, which includes traditional Office apps like Excel, Outlook, Word, and PowerPoint among others. The company first started using Microsoft 365 branding almost two years back. But so far, the company hasn’t exactly been serious about the branding. Now, almost two years later, it is finally taking the plunge and reflecting these change everywhere. This includes its Windows and iOS apps. Also Read - Meta warns against Android, iOS apps for stealing users' Facebook password

Microsoft, in an FAQ page on its website, revealed that in the coming months, Office.com, the Office mobile app, and the Office app for Windows will become the Microsoft 365 app. In addition to a change in branding, the company will also be changing icon, and look and feel of the new Microsoft 365 app. It will also be adding new features to the new Microsoft 365 app. Apart from this, the company said that this change will apply to everyone who uses the Office app for work, school, or personal use. Also Read - Twitter now lets you combine GIFs, videos, photos in the same tweet

As far as availability is concerned, Microsoft said that it will be rolling out these changes for Office.com in November 2022. The company also said that it will begin rolling out these changes to the Office app on Windows and the Office mobile app on iOS and Android in January 2023.

That said, the Microsoft Office 365 branding will not disappear completely. At least not yet. The company revealed that while users will get access to apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook as a part of Microsoft 365, the company will also continue to offer one-time purchases of those apps to consumers and businesses via Office 2021 and Office LTSC (Long-Term Servicing Channel) plans.

The company also confirmed that despite these changes, it is making no changes to Office 365 subscription plans.

  Published Date: October 13, 2022 5:44 PM IST
