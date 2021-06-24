Microsoft OneDrive update brings photo editing tools and other improvements

Microsoft One Drive just like Google Photos will now allow its users to edit photos using basic editing tools on its web interface and Android apps. The update will allow users to crop, rotate, flip photos, make light, colour adjustments, cast media using Chromecast and organise photos along with searching for images using filters. Also Read - Windows 11 beats Windows 10 in benchmark tests running on Intel CPUs

Microsoft in a community blog post states that the update is “just the start of a number of new enhancements that OneDrive is bringing to photos over the next year.” Also Read - A new Windows 11 teaser released ahead of launch: Here's a look

The new update is now live for OneDrive for Web and Android as of now. iOS users will be receiving all of the new features later this year. Also Read - Windows 11 launch LIVE Updates: Satya Nadella welcomes everyone, watch Microsoft event livestream

Editing tool

Th new update will allow users to crop images to any size, rotate them and or flip their orientation. It also has an option for incremental degree rotation to straighten images.

Users will now also be able to add basic light and perform colour adjustment. They will be able to adjust the brightness, exposure, contrast, highlights, shadows, and colour saturation.

The new editing tool is currently available only for OneDrive Personal account users. Work and School account users will be able to access these features later this year.

Casting images and videos

The update brings the ability for users to cast images and videos stored on OneDrive from their Android device to their TVs with Chromecast support.

Search

OneDrive Android app now makes it easier for users to search and organise, images and videos. Users will now be able to create folders of images based on the upload source. This feature will be visible to users within the next couple of months.

OneDrive will give users the option to view images either from specific folders or from all folders in the drive. This option will be located on the top-right corner of the Photos tab on the Android app and the Photos area in OneDrive for Web.