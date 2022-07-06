Microsoft Outlook Lite Android app to release for lower-end devices this month

Microsoft is reportedly planning to launch an Outlook Lite app for Android later this month aimed at low-end devices. The company has detailed the app in its Microsoft 365 roadmap, it has described Outlook Lite as “an Android app that brings the main benefits of Outlook in a smaller app size with fast performance for low-end devices on any network.”

According to ZDNet, Outlook Lite app will be available worldwide at some point this month. Outlook Lite app is already available in some countries and now the tech giant working for a broader release. As per company’s documentation on Outlook Lite suggests the app will be limited to only Outlook, Hotmail, Live, and MSN accounts, and won’t support work or school accounts.

In terms of design, one can see in the screenshots below (in German) that the bottom navigation bar is slightly different, with a Contacts tab replacing the Search tab in the regular Outlook mobile app.

With more than 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store, Outlook mobile is one of the most popular email apps on Android.

As per report, Outlook Lite runs smoothly and has more or less the same feature set as the regular version of the Outlook app on Android. While the Microsoft 365 roadmap for Outlook Lite for Android has a planned release date of July 2022, it remains to be seen when the app becomes official for users in India.

Microsoft’s Outlook app on Android earlier received an update that adds new feature, which will allow users to block external images that are included in emails. The helps protect user s privacy, and stop the tracking of whether a mail has been read or not. Microsoft released a Skype Lite Android app in India, which included unique features for the Indian market such as SMS filtering and data usage monitoring. Last year, Microsoft removed the Outlook e-mail client app’s ability to sync calendars with the Facebook, Meetup, and Evernote services.