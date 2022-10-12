comscore Soon you will be able to use iCloud, Apple Photos on your Windows 11 PC
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Microsoft Surface Event 2022 Windows 11 Is Getting Support For Apples Icloud And Photos App
News

Microsoft Surface event 2022: Windows 11 is getting support for Apple’s iCloud and Photos app

Apps

Microsoft hosted its annual Surface event 2022 today wherein it announced the availability for Apple's apps on Windows 11 PCs and Xbox gaming consoles.

Highlights

  • Microsoft is bringing integration for Apple iCloud and Photos app in Windows 11 PCs.
  • Microsoft is also bringing support for Apple Music to its Xbox gaming consoles.
  • Microsoft announced that Apple Music and the Apple TV app will launch on Windows next year.
Apple Photos on Windows 11

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft today its annual hardware event dubbed as the Microsoft Surface event 2022. At the event, the company introduced its new lineup of Surface devices, which includes the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 and the Microsoft Studio 2+ all-in-one. In addition to launching these PCs, Microsoft also announced a partnership with Apple as a part of which it is bringing support for Apple’s apps to its Windows 11-powered personal computers and Xbox gaming consoles. Also Read - Microsoft Surface launch event tonight at 7.30 pm IST: How to watch livestream, what to expect

The company today announced that it is bringing integration for Apple iCloud and Photos app in Windows 11. With this integration, iPhone users will be able to access of their photos and videos from their iPhone in their Windows PC via the Apple Photos app. This in turn will will allow iPhone users to use a Windows PC with their smartphones more seamlessly instead of sticking to a Mac. Also Read - Xbox Cloud Gaming for Meta's new Quest VR platform announced

To use this functionality, iPhone users need to install the iCloud for Windows app from the Microsoft Store on their Windows 11-powered PC and choose to sync their iCloud Photos. As far as availability is concerned, Microsoft said this feature will be available to Windows Insider users starting today. The company also said that it will become available to all customers on Windows 11 in November this year. Also Read - Google launches three Chromebooks dedicated for cloud gaming: Check price, specs, features

In addition to this, Microsoft, at its Surface event 2022, announced that it is bringing support for Apple Music to its Xbox gaming consoles. Gamers can already access the Apple TV app on their Xbox gaming consoles, and now they will also be able to access the Apple Music app on their Xbox gaming consoles. This feature will be available on Xbox gaming console starting today.

Lastly, Microsoft announced that Apple Music and the Apple TV app will launch on Windows next year. This means that iPhone users will be able to access Apple Music and Apple TV apps on their Windows 11-powered PC. While Microsoft hasn’t shared a timeline of availability, the company did say that the support will arrive sometime next year. The company also said that previews of these apps will be available in the Microsoft Store later this year.

  • Published Date: October 12, 2022 8:52 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Microsoft launches Surface Studio 2 Plus, Audio Dock, and more: Check details
Laptops
Microsoft launches Surface Studio 2 Plus, Audio Dock, and more: Check details
Hyundai Creta Facelift to Mahindra XUV 400: Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India

News

Hyundai Creta Facelift to Mahindra XUV 400: Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, 2 Surface Pro 9 with 5G launched: Price, specifications and more

News

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, 2 Surface Pro 9 with 5G launched: Price, specifications and more

Byju's to sack up to 2,500 employees: Here's why

News

Byju's to sack up to 2,500 employees: Here's why

5G in India: Best 5G Smartphones From Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung Under Rs 15,000 in India

News

5G in India: Best 5G Smartphones From Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung Under Rs 15,000 in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Soon you will be able to use iCloud, Apple Photos on your Windows 11 PC

Microsoft launches Surface Studio 2 Plus, Audio Dock, and more: Check details

Hyundai Creta Facelift to Mahindra XUV 400: Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India

Mahindra XUV 400 to Hyundai Creta Facelift: Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India:

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, 2 Surface Pro 9 with 5G launched: Price, specifications and more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More
JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price

News

JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price
Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices

News

Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices