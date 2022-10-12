Soon you will be able to use iCloud, Apple Photos on your Windows 11 PC

Microsoft today its annual hardware event dubbed as the Microsoft Surface event 2022. At the event, the company introduced its new lineup of Surface devices, which includes the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 and the Microsoft Studio 2+ all-in-one. In addition to launching these PCs, Microsoft also announced a partnership with Apple as a part of which it is bringing support for Apple’s apps to its Windows 11-powered personal computers and Xbox gaming consoles. Also Read - Microsoft Surface launch event tonight at 7.30 pm IST: How to watch livestream, what to expect

The company today announced that it is bringing integration for Apple iCloud and Photos app in Windows 11. With this integration, iPhone users will be able to access of their photos and videos from their iPhone in their Windows PC via the Apple Photos app. This in turn will will allow iPhone users to use a Windows PC with their smartphones more seamlessly instead of sticking to a Mac.

To use this functionality, iPhone users need to install the iCloud for Windows app from the Microsoft Store on their Windows 11-powered PC and choose to sync their iCloud Photos. As far as availability is concerned, Microsoft said this feature will be available to Windows Insider users starting today. The company also said that it will become available to all customers on Windows 11 in November this year.

In addition to this, Microsoft, at its Surface event 2022, announced that it is bringing support for Apple Music to its Xbox gaming consoles. Gamers can already access the Apple TV app on their Xbox gaming consoles, and now they will also be able to access the Apple Music app on their Xbox gaming consoles. This feature will be available on Xbox gaming console starting today.

Lastly, Microsoft announced that Apple Music and the Apple TV app will launch on Windows next year. This means that iPhone users will be able to access Apple Music and Apple TV apps on their Windows 11-powered PC. While Microsoft hasn’t shared a timeline of availability, the company did say that the support will arrive sometime next year. The company also said that previews of these apps will be available in the Microsoft Store later this year.