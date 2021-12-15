comscore Microsoft Teams now supports end-to-end encryption on one-on-one calls
Microsoft Teams brings end-to-end encryption to one-on-one calls

Microsoft said that end-to-end encryption will not be enabled by default for one-on-one Teams calls. It will have to be enabled by IT admins.

Microsoft today announced that its video conferencing app, Microsoft Teams, is getting support for end-to-end encryption. The company had first announced this feature back in March this. Then in October, it started public testing this feature. Now, almost two months later, the company has finally rolled out end-to-end encryption for one-on-one calls in Microsoft Teams. End-to-end encrypted calls for Teams is available on the latest version of the Teams desktop client for Windows or Mac. Also Read - Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

“Multiple enterprise customers in the US and Europe across industries such as aerospace, manufacturing, telecommunications, and professional services are in the process of rolling out E2EE for Teams calls,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Apple's Eddy Cue wants to buy a new Xbox this holiday season, using Twitter to find stocks

The company clarified that end-to-end encryption will not be enabled by default for one-on-one Teams calls. Instead, it will have to be enabled by IT admins. “IT admins will have the option to enable and control the feature for their organisation once the update has been received,” the company added in the post. Also Read - Microsoft follows Apple, to soon let you repair your Surface laptop at home

Microsoft also clarified that end-to-end encryption will not be available to all users within an organisation by default. The company said that once IT has configured the policy and enabled it for selected users, those selected users will still need to turn on end-to-end encryption in their Teams settings. This means that enabling end-to-end encryption is a two-step process. First, the IT team of an organisation will have to enable this feature for select users and then those users will have to turn on this feature with the Teams settings to secure their calls.

In addition to this, Microsoft said that some features will be unavailable when users have enabled end-to-end encryption for Teams one-to-one calls. The list includes call recording, live caption and transcription, call transfer, call park, call merge, call companion and transfer to another device and the ability to add a participant to turn the one-to-one call into a group call. Users who want to use any of these features while making one-on-one calls will have to disable the end-to-end encryption functionality on Microsoft Teams to use these features.

  Published Date: December 15, 2021 12:12 PM IST

