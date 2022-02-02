comscore Microsoft Teams features that will make you the tech-savvy employee your boss envies
  From 'Music Mode' to 'Mirror my Video': Check these new Microsoft Teams features that will make your meetings better
From 'Music Mode' to 'Mirror my Video': Check these new Microsoft Teams features that will make your meetings better

High-fidelity music mode enables Microsoft Teams users to experience richer sound experiences when sharing non-speech content such as live music

Microsoft Teams is a platform that conducts thousands if not millions of meetings every single day. With the pandemic taking different forms, Teams has become the go-to option for many employees and businesses.  According to Microsoft, the platform crossed 270 million monthly active users globally, last quarter. Also Read - Windows 11 is finally getting new volume, brightness indicators after almost 10 years

Microsoft Teams has multiple new features that can help users get more out of the platform. Features like custom backgrounds in web versions to Music Mode, here are some of the options you should explore. Also Read - Facebook finally brings Graph Search to mobile, also lets you search feed posts by keywords

Music mode for Teams

High-fidelity music mode enables Microsoft Teams users to experience richer sound experiences when sharing non-speech content such as live music, songs through other applications, or medical signals during a virtual appointment with a physician. High-fidelity music mode enables significantly improved audio quality in Teams calls and meetings. The optimized experience in Teams applies to signals captured by microphones as well as audio played while sharing an application or desktop. Also Read - Leaked screenshots hint at a host of new features heading for Gmail’s Android app

Press to Unmute

Stay muted to avoid unwanted background noise during a meeting and rapidly respond when called upon. You can now use a shortcut to unmute by holding down the Ctrl+Space keys (Windows) or Option+Space keys (macOS), then release the keys to go back to muted state again. This feature is on by default. To disable, go to your Teams Settings > Privacy section and uncheck Keyboard shortcut to unmute.

Mirror my video

You no longer have to see the text in your video flipped. By providing you with the option to un-mirror, you will be able to see the text correctly. Simply go to your Device Settings and toggle off Mirror my video.

Custom background on web

Custom backgrounds are now available to web users. You can blur your background or select from Microsoft-provided backgrounds during your video meeting or call, making your meetings more fun and personal. Do note that blurring or replacing your background may not prevent sensitive information from being visible to other people in the meeting.

  • Published Date: February 2, 2022 11:18 PM IST

