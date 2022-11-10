Microsoft Teams gets four new features: Check details here

Microsoft has released yet another update to its video conferencing platform, Microsoft Team. This update brings a host of new features to app including improvements to the Together Mode, ability to create video clips within Teams and support for Microsoft 365’s connected templates among other things. Also Read - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella receives Padma Bhushan ahead of India visit

Microsoft said all these features are aimed at helping users coordinate and collaborate with each other better during the 'new hybrid reality collaboration'.

So, here are all the new features coming to Microsoft Teams:

Improvements to Together mode in Microsoft Teams

For the unversed, Microsoft Teams’ Together Mode is a feature that uses AI segmentation technology to digitally place participants in a shared background, making it feel like they are sitting in the same room with everyone else in the meeting or class.

Micrsoft Teams users can enable Together Mode by following this path: Click on profile icon > Settings > Put a check mark in ‘Turn on New Meeting Experience’.

Now, the company has released an update to the Together Mode that enables meeting organisers and presenters to assign seats to participants in Together Mode. Microsoft says that this update will make meeting participants feel more like they are in the same room during virtual meetings.

Creating Video clips

As of now, Microsoft Teams users could share images, video, GIFs and stickers in chats and during meetings on the platform. However, they couldn’t create videos in the platform. That changes today as Microsoft has announced that now users can create short, lightweight, rich video clips to express themselves.

With this update, Microsoft Teams users will be able to record, send, and view a video clip in chat within Microsoft Teams. On the other hand, recipient of the video clip will be able to reply with a chat message or a video clip of their own.

As far as availability is concerned, Microsoft said that this feature is generally available in desktop and that it will be in public preview in mobile by end of the year.

Pop out shared content into a separate window

Until now, Microsoft Teams users could pop out individual Teams chat conversation, meeting, and calling experiences into a separate in windows. With today’s update they will also be able to pop out shared meeting content in a separate window so they can see both shared content and meeting participants with ease.

Support for Microsoft 365 connected templates

Lastly, Microsoft is getting support for Microsoft 365’s connected templates. Microsoft, in a blog post, said that when a user creates a new team using a default template, the project management channels and apps, and the connected SharePoint template will get applied automatically.