comscore Teams’ new features will make hybrid working easier: Check details
News

Microsoft Teams gets multi-language support, chat bubbles and more: Check details here

Apps

Microsoft Teams' latest update also enables organisers to assign up to 10 people as a co-organiser among other things.

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft has rolled out a bunch of new features for Microsoft Teams users. These new features are aimed at making hybrid working a tad bit easier for Microsoft Teams users. The latest Microsoft Teams update includes a total of four new features, which includes support for multiple languages other than English, ability to organise meetings and support for chat bubble on Teams apps on Android and iOS. Also Read - Xbox Series X gets a price hike in India, now costs Rs. 52,990

Here are all the new features coming to Microsoft Teams: Also Read - How to clear browser cache in Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Apple Safari

Multi-language support

Microsoft has rolled out support for multiple languages in Teams. This new feature dubbed as ‘multi-language Teams meeting invite control’ enables administrators to display the information to join a meeting in invitations in up to two languages across all email platforms. With this feature, admins to customise meeting invites to include the languages with which their users are most familiar and comfortable. Also Read - EU Parliament passes two new landmark laws to reign in Big Tech: Here’s how they will affect you

Meeting co-organiser

Another feature coming to Microsoft Teams enables organisers to assign up to 10 people as a co-organiser. On doing so, the organiser can share controls and hence some of the responsibilities. Microsoft says co-organisers don’t have the same rights as the organisers. Limitations of the role include the inability to create and manage breakout rooms, manage meeting recordings, and view or download attendance reports. The company said that only invitees within the same tenant as the organiser are eligible for the co-organiser role.

Image: Microsoft

Meeting chat bubbles

The company has also made chat bubbles available on the Microsoft Teams apps on Android and on iOS. Microsoft said that when chat bubbles are enabled, chat messages appear on the mobile screen where users can preview the two most recent messages. With chat bubbles, users no longer need to manually open the chat window within a meeting to see what participants are typing.

Users can also temporarily turn chat bubbles off in the current meeting by tapping on the snooze icon. They can turn them off permanently by tapping on Don’t Show chat bubbles on the More Actions menu.

Disable chat write access for unauthenticated users

Lastly, the company said that IT admins can disable chat write access for unauthenticated users who join Teams meetings through a shared link. This feature is aimed at providing another layer of access to the for the organisations.

  • Published Date: July 8, 2022 2:41 PM IST

Netflix introduces spatial audio on the platform for select series, movies

News

Netflix introduces spatial audio on the platform for select series, movies

Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip to go on sale in India today: How to buy

Laptops

Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip to go on sale in India today: How to buy

