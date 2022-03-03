comscore Microsoft Teams introduced 4 new tools to enhance user experience: Check details
News

Microsoft Teams introduces 4 new tools to enhance user experience: Check details

Apps

Microsoft Teams has unveiled a host of new tools, including Word Cloud Poll for Teams meeting, Mute notifications during meetings, Local time added to people profile, and many others. Let's see how these features work.

Microsoft Teams

Most people use Microsoft Teams to attend meetings. Especially that it is best for work from home and hybrid work culture. As the Corona outbreak is now on halt in many parts of the world, the communication platform has introduced several tools to make hybrid work culture easy. The company keeps on releasing new features on its platform every day. Recently Microsoft has released a feature called Walkie Talkie. Also Read - Microsoft Teams’ new feature let you manage your meetings better

Now the tech giant has unveiled a host of new tools, including Word Cloud Poll for Teams meeting, Mute notifications during meetings, Local time added to people profile, and many others. Let’s see how these features work. Also Read - Zoom vs Microsoft Teams vs Google Meet: What’s unique about Zoom’s latest update?

Also Read - Warning! Your Microsoft Teams account could be at risk

 Word Cloud Poll for Teams meeting

The Word Cloud Poll for Teams meeting is the new option in Teams meeting, which allows you to engage with your attendees and collect their open-ended responses. Additionally, the response result will be automatically displayed and aggregated as a word cloud. The answer can be recorded before, during, or after the meeting.

Mute notifications during meetings

You can now mute notifications during your meeting on Microsoft Teams. You just have to go to the top right corner of the original message and now select More Options. After this, click on the Turn off notifications, and now the particular conversation or the message will be muted. To turn off notifications during a specific meeting, click on the ellipsis and choose mute/allow notifications.

Adjust chat density

The Adjust Chat settings let you change the amount of spacing you want to see in the message that appears in the chat. Teams allow you to customize the more and less text reading at a comfortable level. To adjust chat settings, you first need to go to settings, click on the general and choose the right spacing for your message. The chat density feature lets you customize the number of chat messages you see on the screen with different settings. The compact setting enables you to minimize the need to scroll up and down by fitting 50% more messages on the screen. A comfortable setting keeps the chat display as it is in Teams today.

Local time is added to profiles

Now you can check your colleague’s time zone from their contact card and schedule your messages quickly. The feature helps you schedule messages based on your colleague’s time zone to get a faster response.

  Published Date: March 3, 2022 5:54 PM IST
  Updated Date: March 3, 2022 5:55 PM IST

Best Sellers