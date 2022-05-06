Microsoft Teams Introduces Three New Features For Small Businesses

The Covid-19 pandemic pushed us indoors. Even after three bouts with the disease, the pandemic is impacting nations with a new wave. The hybrid work culture is being adopted by both big and small businesses. Microsoft Teams has come up with a few new features to help such businesses deal with online interactions. Also Read - Top apps, websites to translate text from English to Hindi (or Hindi to English)

The new MS Teams features are aimed at collaboration and improved communication to enhance coordination. The collaboration tool – Microsoft Teams Essentials has introduced these 3 new features to enable SMBs: Also Read - Here’s what Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella thinks about your never-ending work day

Note: The new Features apply only to Teams Free & Teams Essentials purchased directly from Microsoft. Also Read - Microsoft rolls out new Windows 11 features for hybrid work, enterprise users

Schedule meeting on Mobile

This feature will allow the user to plan meetings on the go. With the latest update, Teams users can schedule meetings on mobile from within the calendar or even the chat window.

Chat functions

To help with communicating with customers, partners and vendors, Teams has introduced this new feature. The users can communicate outside their organization. They will have to entering the full email address or phone number of the desired recipient to start a one on one or group chat. Users can communicate with those outside their organization with no tenant switching needed.

Google Calendar Intergration

The Google calendar integration constantly lets the user highlight what is important. The integration will replace the existing Teams calendar with Google Calendar, although users can switch back at any time.