News

Microsoft partners with Meta to bring Teams to Facebook Workplace

Apps

Teams will be available on Meta Portal products in December and People will be able to use the devices for Teams video calls. Office 365 tools such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint are already available on Workplace, as are SharePoint and OneDrive.

  • Published: November 11, 2021 4:25 PM IST

Microsoft and Facebook’s parent company Meta have teamed up to integrate their video chat app Teams and Facebook’s Workplace that is slated to be available to companies in 2022 free of cost. Also Read - Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

The integration between Workplace and Teams will give employees access to content from Workplace within Teams without having to switch back and forth between the two apps. Also Read - Facebook, Instagram to delete 'sensitive' ads related to health, race or ethnicity and more

Also Read - Microsoft introduces Windows 11 SE for laptops built for students, but can you buy one?

“This will make it even easier for employees to stay up to date with important information, and will open up more opportunities for company-wide feedback and engagement,” Meta said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Through a pinned tab in Teams, workers can access Workplace content, including a condensed version of the Workplace news feed, without having to switch between apps. They can react to and comment on Workplace posts in Teams too.

“We have a shared vision of offering our customers choice and flexibility, so it made sense for us to come together to help our mutual customers unlock collaboration and break down silos within their organisations,” said Jeff Teper, CVP Product and Engineering, Microsoft Teams.

In addition, Teams will be available on Meta Portal products in December and People will be able to use the devices for Teams video calls.

Office 365 tools such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint are already available on Workplace, as are SharePoint and OneDrive.

Facebook Workplace is also integrated into the Azure Active Directory.

(With Inputs from IANS)

  • Published Date: November 11, 2021 4:25 PM IST

