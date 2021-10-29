Microsoft Teams action tabs to get reloacted to drop downs to make the UX smoother

Since navigating in Microsoft Teams can be a bit confusing for many users, the platform is now planning to tweak its interface a little. As per the Microsoft 365 roadmap, the company is working on an update to “declutter” the user experience of the video conferencing platform. The page states “tab actions are moving” with an aim to “help declutter the user experience”. Also Read - How to share your screen during a call on Microsoft teams: Check step-by-step guide

Prior to this, tab actions Microsoft Teams were placed in the tab header bar. As per the website, the tab actions will now be shown into a tap drop down. Tapping on the tab name will open a drop-down that will show several options including Reload tab, Go to website, Copy link to tab, Pop-out tab, and About this tab. It further states that “this impacts all application tabs such as Assignments, Grades, Planner or the Website tab.” Also Read - How to use Focus mode in Zoom meetings: Follow these simple steps

The Microsoft 365 roadmap page reveals that this update will be rolled out next month. Also Read - 5 best free and secure video calling apps of 2021: Zoom, Microsoft Teams, WhatsApp, more

Microsoft has recently rolled out end-to-end encryption (E2EE) support for one-to-one Teams calls. The company has stated that a company’s IT department will have full discretion over who can use E2EE in the organisation. Microsoft has also announced that Teams will now support up to 1,000 attendees during webinars, and if a webinar gains over 1,000 attendees, Teams will scale the meeting into a view-only broadcast experience that will accommodate 10,000 participants.

Microsoft has also announced the launch of Teams Connect, which will let a firm to collaborate with multiple organisations internally or externally. Using this feature, organisations can share channels with anyone, which will appear within a person’s primary Microsoft Teams account alongside other teams and channels.

