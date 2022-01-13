Microsoft is rolling out a new update that will allow Teams users to use their phones as Walkie Talkies. The function has been available on different dedicated applications on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. However, this is the first time a major communications app is providing the feature in-built. Also Read - Meta hiring top talent from Apple, Microsoft's AR divisions: Report

Microsoft has described the Walkie Talkie as a digital push-to-talk solution in Teams. The software giant claims that it enables clear, instant, and secure voice communication over the cloud. The new feature has been built with frontline workers in mind. The feature is expected to help them in communicating, collaborating, and staying productive.

So far we haven't received the update but Microsoft might roll it out to Teams users in phases. The new walkie talkie feature has been in the preview stage for around two years.

What are the benefits over analog devices?

Analog devices that have been traditionally used by law enforcement and security details across the globe have some benefits and also limitations when compared to the new Teams feature. Microsoft claims that unlike analog devices, frontline workers no longer have to worry about frequency static, crosstalk, or eavesdropping from outsiders. The new Walkie Talkie feature works over Wi-Fi or cellular data. It can also be used across geographic locations to connect workers from anywhere.

Microsoft has partnered with Zebra mobiles to launch devices that are built for this new feature. The rugged form factor of these smart devices will also fit well with the working conditions of frontline workers. The new devices are built as individually assigned personal device and customer-facing applications.