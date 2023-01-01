comscore WhatsApp pulls down NY livestream after minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar objects: Here's why
WhatsApp removes NY live stream, after minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar objects

"We have promptly removed the stream, apologies. We will be mindful in the future," WhatsApp responded.

Image: Pixabay

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Saturday told Meta-owned WhatsApp to immediately fix an incorrect map of India on its New Year celebrations live-streaming link. Responding quickly, WhatsApp removed the stream and thanked the minister for pointing out the “unintended error”. Also Read - Year Ender 2022: Biggest tech fails of the year

WhatsApp pulls down live map after minister calls it incorrect

“We have promptly removed the stream, apologies. We will be mindful in the future,” said the tech giant. Also Read - WhatsApp update: WhatsApp working on feature to let users select chats on Desktop beta

The minister had earlier reiterated that all social media platforms that do business in India must use correct maps. Also Read - How to type in Hindi in WhatsApp

“Dear @WhatsApp Rqst that u pls fix the India map error ASAP. All platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India, must use correct maps,” said Chandrasekhar in a tweet.

Meta was notified of the error some time around 4 pm on December 31, the tech company made the needful changes within hours by taking down the multi-location livestream for New Year’s Eve.

Earlier this week, he had cautioned video calling platform Zoom’s founder and CEO Eric Yuan to “make sure” that he used the correct map of the countries the company does business in or wants to do business in.

“You may want to make sure u use correct maps of the countries u do/want to do business in,” he had told Yuan.

The Zoom CEO later deleted a tweet showing an incorrect map of the country.

Chandrasekhar recently spoke about compliance with law, rules and guardrails for all social media platforms in the country.

“I think who is the head of twitter is not the most important discussion to have. It’s about the compliance with law, rules and guardrails for all social media platforms that need to be designed and put into place – transparent and true and institutional,” said the minister on Twitter.

The minister was reacting to a tweet by Twitter CEO Elon Musk as he started a poll on the microblogging website asking millions of users “should I step down as head of Twitter?”

“Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll,” Musk had asked in one of his tweets.

In October this year, the government had notified rules under which it will set up appellate panels to redress grievances that users may have against the decisions of social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook on hosting contentious content.

The obligations of intermediaries earlier were limited to notifying users of rules, but now with the new rules there will be much more definite obligations on platforms.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: January 1, 2023 9:25 AM IST
