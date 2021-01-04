comscore Moj App: How to download, use it? List of features | BGR India
News

Moj App: How to download, use it

Apps

Moj app is one of the most popular TikTok alternative in India. Here's how to download and use the app on your Android, iPhone.

Moj App

Moj app is currently available on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. (Image: Karanveer Singh Arora | BGR India)

TikTok was one of the most downloaded apps in India, however, it was recently banned in the country under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The reason provided by the government was that the app is engaged in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity, defence and security of the country. Due to this many alternative apps were launched in the country, including Moj, Mitron and more. Also Read - Two foldable Apple iPhones pass Foxconn durability test: Report

Moj is a short video platform similar to TikTok, that has managed to gain a huge audience since the ban. It has multiple features like special effects, stickers and more. Here we will be taking a look at how you can download, install and use the Moj app on your Android or iPhone. We will also be listing some of the app’s features for you to take a look at. Also Read - Apple reverses decision to remove Amphetamine app from App Store

Also Read - Google Pixel 5a leaks, will bring thick bezels back with in-display fingerprint sensor 

Moj app: How to download?

Moj app is currently available on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. You can download it on either platform by opening the app store and then searching for Moj. Then you need to open the product page for Moj – Made in India | Short Video app. Then you need to press download. On Android, the downloading and installation process will start immediately. However, on iOS the App Store will require for you to verify the install using your Apple account credentials. The app weighs 60.46MB on Android and 124.3MB on iOS.

How to use the Moj app

After you install the app on your smartphone, it will ask you for your language preferences. Once selected, it will then take you to the homepage. On the homepage, you will get to see a lot of short videos, which you can watch by swiping upwards.

moj, moj app, moj app download, moj app download windows 10, moj app revenue, moj app online, moj app install, moj appdownload free, moj app download for jio, moj app made in india, moj made in india, moj app download for pc, moj app download india, how to download moj app on jio phone

Moj videos are capped at a time limit of 15 seconds. (Screenshot)

Just beside the video, you will find multiple options to follow the creator, like the video, comment on the video, an option to share the video and an option to view other videos with the same track. Below the video, you will find your control options, which will take you to the homepage, search for creators or videos, upload your own video, notifications, and an option to customise your profile.

Moj videos are capped at a time limit of 15 seconds and provide the users options to add stickers, emoticons, filters and more.

Features

The Moj app is currently available in 15 languages including English, Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Malayalam, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, Odia, Bhojpuri, Assamese, Rajasthani, Haryanvi and Urdu.

The app allows creators to make short videos of up to 15 seconds, including normal videos, lip sync videos, special effect videos and more. The company has stated that the most performing genres on the platform include Beauty, Dance, lip-sync, singing, tech, jokes, trick, challenge, cooking, comedy, Bollywood and fashion-style.

It has a number of special effects, stickers and emoticons for creators to use. It also allows them to edit videos on the go using the in-app basic editor.

Published Date: January 4, 2021 2:12 PM IST
  • Published Date: January 4, 2021 2:12 PM IST

