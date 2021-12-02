comscore More than 20 lakh WhatsApp accounts were banned in India in October
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Over 20 lakh WhatsApp accounts were banned in India in the month of October
News

Over 20 lakh WhatsApp accounts were banned in India in the month of October

Apps

Around 248 ban appeals were received by WhatsApp and out of these, the Meta-owned instant messaging application only took action against a total of 18 accounts

WhatsApp

WhatsApp released its monthly report in compliance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The new report highlights that 2,069,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned in the period of October 1 to October 31. Also Read - How to send WhatsApp messages without saving a number: Follow these simple steps

While the number of accounts that were banned are high, the number of grievances reported were only in three digits. Around 248 ban appeals were received by WhatsApp and out of these, the Meta-owned instant messaging application only took action against a total of 18 accounts. Also Read - WhatsApp new Desktop app gets the first beta update: Here's what's new


To vote for other categories, click here Also Read - WhatsApp Payments gets permission to double user base in India

How are these grievances reported

There are two ways how WhatsApp registers grievances:

-One is via e-mails sent to grievance_officer_wa@support.whatsapp.com regarding violations of WhatsApp’s Terms of Service, or questions about accounts on WhatsApp, published in the Help Center.
-Secondly, the mails that are sent to the India Grievance Officer via post.

In addition to responding to and actioning on user complaints through the grievance channel, WhatsApp also deploys tools and resources to prevent harmful behaviour on the platform. WhatsApp claims that the app is focused on prevention because they believe it is much better to stop harmful activity from happening than to detect it after harm has occurred.

WhatsApp’s abuse detection is the primary parameter used to ban accounts. The abuse detection operates at three stages of an account’s lifestyle: at registration, during messaging, and in response to negative feedback. The feedback is received in the form of user reports and blocks.

A team of analysts augments these systems to evaluate edge cases and help improve effectiveness over time.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 2, 2021 11:22 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 2, 2021 11:25 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi to debut Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in India but as Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge: Specifications, price, camera, more
Mobiles
Xiaomi to debut Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in India but as Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge: Specifications, price, camera, more
Over 20 lakh WhatsApp accounts were banned in India in the month of October

Apps

Over 20 lakh WhatsApp accounts were banned in India in the month of October

Facebook, Instagram have taken down over 18 million posts in India in October: Here's why

Apps

Facebook, Instagram have taken down over 18 million posts in India in October: Here's why

iQoo 9 series may launch in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: Check price, specifications, features

Mobiles

iQoo 9 series may launch in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: Check price, specifications, features

Qualcomm launches 8cx Gen 3 chipset for laptops

Laptops

Qualcomm launches 8cx Gen 3 chipset for laptops

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi to debut Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in India but as Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge: Specifications, price, camera, more

Over 20 lakh WhatsApp accounts were banned in India in the month of October

Facebook, Instagram have taken down over 18 million posts in India in October: Here's why

iQoo 9 series may launch in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: Check price, specifications, features

Qualcomm launches 8cx Gen 3 chipset for laptops

Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill: How worried are Indian investors?

Indian celebrities building fortune through tech space

Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Realme 8s 5G: Which one is a better option?

Motorola Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Battle of under Rs 15,000 phones

Why it's sensible for car buyers to wait for an EV

Related Topics

Related Stories

Over 20 lakh WhatsApp accounts were banned in India in the month of October

Apps

Over 20 lakh WhatsApp accounts were banned in India in the month of October
How to send WhatsApp messages to people not in your contact list

How To

How to send WhatsApp messages to people not in your contact list
WhatsApp new Desktop app gets the first beta update

News

WhatsApp new Desktop app gets the first beta update
WhatsApp Payments gets permission to double user base in India

Apps

WhatsApp Payments gets permission to double user base in India
WhatsApp testing new shortcut to quickly forward stickers

Apps

WhatsApp testing new shortcut to quickly forward stickers

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर में ग्रैंडमास्टर से पहले बनना होगा मास्टर, नई रैंक से बारे जरूर जाननी चाहिए ये बातें

Qualcomm ने Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 चिपसेट के बाद अब लॉन्च किया Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, जानें क्या है खास

गेम खेलने के हैं शौकीन? क्वालकॉम लाया है नया प्रोडक्ट, मिलेगा धांसू एक्सपीरियंस

फ्री फायर में Lone Wolf मोड के साथ आई नई रैंक, मगर एक ट्विस्ट के साथ

Noise और Ambrane ने पेश किए सस्ते में वायरलेस ईयरबड्स, Nothing Ear 1 भी आया नए कलर में

Latest Videos

Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features

News

Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features
Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India

News

Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India
Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

News

Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset
HP VICTUS 16 Gaming Laptop Review: Worth buying?

Reviews

HP VICTUS 16 Gaming Laptop Review: Worth buying?

News

Xiaomi to debut Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in India but as Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge: Specifications, price, camera, more
Mobiles
Xiaomi to debut Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in India but as Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge: Specifications, price, camera, more
Over 20 lakh WhatsApp accounts were banned in India in the month of October

Apps

Over 20 lakh WhatsApp accounts were banned in India in the month of October
Facebook, Instagram have taken down over 18 million posts in India in October: Here's why

Apps

Facebook, Instagram have taken down over 18 million posts in India in October: Here's why
iQoo 9 series may launch in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: Check price, specifications, features

Mobiles

iQoo 9 series may launch in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: Check price, specifications, features
Qualcomm launches 8cx Gen 3 chipset for laptops

Laptops

Qualcomm launches 8cx Gen 3 chipset for laptops

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers