WhatsApp released its monthly report in compliance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The new report highlights that 2,069,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned in the period of October 1 to October 31.

While the number of accounts that were banned are high, the number of grievances reported were only in three digits. Around 248 ban appeals were received by WhatsApp and out of these, the Meta-owned instant messaging application only took action against a total of 18 accounts.





How are these grievances reported

There are two ways how WhatsApp registers grievances:

-One is via e-mails sent to grievance_officer_wa@support.whatsapp.com regarding violations of WhatsApp’s Terms of Service, or questions about accounts on WhatsApp, published in the Help Center.

-Secondly, the mails that are sent to the India Grievance Officer via post.

In addition to responding to and actioning on user complaints through the grievance channel, WhatsApp also deploys tools and resources to prevent harmful behaviour on the platform. WhatsApp claims that the app is focused on prevention because they believe it is much better to stop harmful activity from happening than to detect it after harm has occurred.

WhatsApp’s abuse detection is the primary parameter used to ban accounts. The abuse detection operates at three stages of an account’s lifestyle: at registration, during messaging, and in response to negative feedback. The feedback is received in the form of user reports and blocks.

A team of analysts augments these systems to evaluate edge cases and help improve effectiveness over time.