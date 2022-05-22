comscore More than half of WhatsApp’s Audience is using it every day: Check details
More than half of WhatsApp’s Audience is using it every day, up from 39% a year ago

WhatsApp saw the highest percentage of power users among the top apps studied, as well as the largest year-over-year increase in this cohort.

WhatsApp devotees are extremely active as new data reveals that 55 percent of WhatsApp’s monthly active users (MAUs) used the app every single day in Q1 2022, reports Sensor Tower. Also Read - Petrol, diesel get cheaper: Here's how much you need to pay now

In 1Q22, 55 percent of WhatsApp’s MAUs were “power users” who engaged with the app every day, up 16 percentage points from the year-ago period. WhatsApp saw the highest percentage of power users among the top apps studied, as well as the largest year-over-year increase in this cohort. Also Read - After US, Canada bans China's Huawei, ZTE from 5G networks

WhatsApp and Telegram both saw a spike in their apps being engaged with every day by MAUs in February due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. For the entire first quarter, Telegram saw 15.5 percent of its MAUs open the app each day, up from 9 percent in Q1 2021. Also Read - Ola S1 Pro electric scooter price hiked by Rs 10,000; price of S1 remains unchanged

After WhatsApp, LINE saw the greatest percentage of MAUs engaging with the app every day of the month at 45 percent in 1Q22, up 10 points from 35 percent in 1Q21. Messenger saw the third highest, with 16.4 percent of its MAUs using the app each day in 1Q22, up from approximately 12 percent a year ago.

While WhatsApp and Messenger were the most used messaging apps in the U.S. by a healthy margin in 1Q22, Sensor Tower Usage Intelligence data reveals that competitors have grown their market share over the past two years. In 1Q22, Meta’s apps represented 78 percent of usage, with its competitors in the top 10 obtaining 22 percent—up 8 points from 14 percent market share in Q1 2020.

Technical improvements are the most common requests in reviews of Messenger and WhatsApp on the U.S. App Store so far this year. Of the 1,950 Messenger reviews studied, approximately 14 percent flagged difficulties with logging in while nearly 11 percent included mentions of not being able to receive or send messages.

Although WhatsApp and Messenger are leading platforms in the U.S. as well as worldwide, the retention seen by apps such as Discord and Telegram reveal that consumers are willing to experiment with different platforms and even switch in some instances. Meta intends to reclaim any ground it has yielded to competitors in recent years, and as indicated by the inaugural Conversations event, plans to do so at least in part by building out the feature set of its platforms.

  • Published Date: May 22, 2022 10:33 AM IST

