More users are getting the new Whatsapp 2GB media file sharing feature

Whatsapp is now rolling the new 2GB file-sharing bandwidth to more users starting today. Here's how you can check if you have got the new file-sharing limit.

Whatsapp 2GB file sharing

WhatsApp was originally reported to bring an update to its file-sharing feature, where it will let users send files of up to 2GB in size. The new feature was in development and was being rolled out to limited users over the past few weeks. Now, the feature is reaching even more users. Also Read - WhatsApp banned over 16.6 lakh bad accounts in India in April 2022

No more 100MB media file-sharing limit

WhatsApp’s 2GB file sharing feature was reported by WABetainfo and was said to arrive on Android and iOS devices soon. The feature will allow users to send large files directly on WhatsApp. Also Read - WhatsApp is working on a new feature to let users edit messages even after sending them

Today, phones have become the go-to cameras for many, and as the usage of the small sensor on phones is growing, the quality of videos and images is also growing. Also Read - WhatsApp might roll out a status reply indicator and cover photos for Business account

Even budget-centric phones are now offering 1080p video recording, while mid-range devices are capable of shooting 4K videos. When you want to send these videos over WhatsApp you probably send them as document files to avoid the compressing.

However, the 100MB limit of file sharing on WhatsApp is annoying and you end up using some other app – for instance: Telegram – for sharing such large files. But now, you no longer have to do that. With this feature, users can send big files of up to 2GB in size directly from WhatsApp messenger.

It is worth noting that with the addition of this newly updated file-sharing bandwidth, WhatsApp withstands Telegram, which currently has the same 2GB file sharing limit. But this is the new limit, earlier, Telegram users had a lower limit of 1.5GB.

How to check if you have got the feature

If you want to check if you have received this new file-sharing limit, head to WhatsApp and try to send a big file that’s above 100MB. In case you have a movie or a lengthy video stored on your phone, you can also try sending it.

If you have the updated file-sharing limit of 2GB, you won’t get any messages when sending and you’ll be easily able to send large videos. If you do get a message saying, “This document is too large. You can send documents up to 100 MB in size,” then you still haven’t got the updated file-sharing limit. But not worry, as you will soon get the feature.

In related news, WhatsApp is also working on improving the desktop experience of its messaging platform. WhatsApp is bringing the unread chat filter to the desktop. With this, if you get multiple messages on your Whatsapp desktop, you can easily filter if you have any unread messages.

  • Published Date: June 4, 2022 2:06 PM IST

