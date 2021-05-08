Mother's Day 2021: WhatsApp launches Mama Love animated stickers; how to download it

WhatsApp has introduced a new sticker pack for Mother’s Day, which is celebrated on May 9 every year. The new sticker pack has already been released for both iOS as well as Android users around the world. The sticker pack is called “Mama Love”. Also Read - WhatsApp reveals what will happen to your account if you don't accept new privacy terms

The Mama Love sticker pack includes 11 stickers in total. These are all animated stickers and static ones. Also Read - WhatsApp discards May 15 deadline to accept new privacy policy: Key points to know

The new Mother’s Day 2021 sticker pack is rolling out to all users worldwide. If you haven’t received the sticker pack yet, head to the Google Play store or App store and update the WhatsApp app right away. Also Read - How to enable/disable dark mode on WhatsApp mobile app, Web

To download the sticker pack, you can head to the sticker library available on the WhatsApp application. Once that’s done, you can simple open a chat on the messaging platform and click on the sticker option displayed next to the typing space. Then, click on the Mama Love sticker pack and send greeting to your mother on the special Mother’s Day.

If you don’t like the Mother’s Day special sticker pack officially release by WhatsApp, you can get related packs from third party platforms. But, only Android options have this option. There are several third-party apps available on Google Play store with many Mother’s Day sticker options.

This weekend (and every weekend!) we celebrate moms, remembering all the moments big and small that make us thankful. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there! 💚 The new “Mama Love” sticker pack, available now on WhatsApp: https://t.co/0c2euY7AkB pic.twitter.com/CFaKQEuNtc — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) May 7, 2021

New WhatsApp features launched

WhatsApp recently launched several new sticker packs for Android as well iOS users across the global to make the platform even more engaging and interactive. Some of the new sticker packs include Egg And Chup, Realistic Rabbit, Betakkuma 2, Square Cheese’s Daily Life, Woman Cactus, and A Burdensome Pigeon Named Eagle.

Recently, WhatsApp also introduced few more sticker packs, one was of them was dedicated to Ramadan and the other one to celebrate Earth Day.

The messaging platform recently introduced an easy way to locate the nearest COVID-19 vaccine center. Earlier this month, the head of the messaging platform Will Cathcart announced that the company was working with health partners to operate helplines in the form of chatbots on the messaging app.

To find the nearby COVID-19 vaccine centre you will need to first save the +91 9013151515 to your contact list, next head to WhatsApp and find the number in the contact list, and type Namaste. The automated response will then ask you for your PIN code and enter it. The chatbot will then send the list of vaccine center in the particular location.