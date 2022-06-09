comscore MX TakaTak gets Snapchat's AR Camera Kit, here's what it means to you
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Mx Takatak Gets Snapchats Ar Camera Kit Heres What It Means To You
News

MX TakaTak gets Snapchat's AR Camera Kit, here's what it means to you

Apps

After adding the AR Camera kit to Moj, Snapchat is now expanding its camera kit support to more apps including the Mohalla Tech-owned MX TakaTak.

MX TakaTak and Snapchat

MX TakaTak, owned by Mohalla Tech, which also has ShareChat and Moj in its possession, is getting Snapchat’s augmented reality (AR) camera on its app. Snapchat’s parent company Snap has expanded its AR camera tool to more short video platforms. Earlier, ShareChat’s Moj received this AR camera kit, and now, MX TakaTak is getting it. MX TakaTak users can now use this AR camera kit for exploring different and unique filters for making better content. Also Read - Snapchat will now show restaurants near you, here's how to use the feature

Snapchat AR camera comes to MX TakaTak

It appears that Snap wants to take its AR camera features to a wide range of audiences and not just keep it limited to its Snapchat app. Also, the userbase of these India-grown short video apps is ever-expanding. Also Read - ShareChat to close a $300 million deal with Google

As per previous stats, Snap only had around 80 million monthly active users, while ShareChat had around 160 million monthly active users. As for MX TakaTak, it also has near about 150 million monthly active users making it another great platform to test out Snap’s AR camera kit. Also Read - Snapchat introduces the new Shared Stories feature, here's how to use it

Snap’s merger with these apps could cater to a more audience and allow users to stick to these apps for a longer time. The previous integration with Snap had delivered “High adoption” to users and with this new integration, the company expects creators to bring unique ideas to their short videos.

“We are sure this integration on TakaTak will also help creators bring their incredible ideas to life through innovative lenses, ” stated Amit Zunjarwad, ShareChat Cheif Product Office (via Gadgets360).

With the AR camera integration, users are expected to get Snapchat camera filters directly on the MX TakaTak app. Also, there could be a button somewhere on the screen that will directly take users to the Snapchat app, similar to what we see now in the Moj app. It is unclear, whether users will be able to use the AR camera’s Scan feature on the MX TakaTak app since it is also a part of Snapchat’s AR camera kit. But is highly unlikely that it will let users do that.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 9, 2022 9:45 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 SUV interiors revealed in images: Check details
automobile
Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 SUV interiors revealed in images: Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro may come with always-on display, hints iOS 16 code

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 Pro may come with always-on display, hints iOS 16 code

Tata Punch-rival Citroen C3 launch next month: Here s what to expect

Photo Gallery

Tata Punch-rival Citroen C3 launch next month: Here s what to expect

How to send a WhatsApp message without saving the number

How To

How to send a WhatsApp message without saving the number

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Features

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

MX TakaTak gets Snapchat's AR Camera Kit, here's what it means to you

Google Maps on Android, iOS will show you air quality in your area

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 SUV interiors revealed in images: Check details

Apple iPhone 14 Pro may come with always-on display, hints iOS 16 code

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

From iOS 16 to Mac Book Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know

Apple WWDC 2022 Highlights: From iOS 16 to new MacBooks, check details

What to expect at WWDC 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Oppo K10 5G : Launched in India , first look, features and price revealed- Watch Video

Reviews

Oppo K10 5G : Launched in India , first look, features and price revealed- Watch Video
iOS 16 : All you need to know ! #wwdc2022 #ios16

News

iOS 16 : All you need to know ! #wwdc2022 #ios16
MacBook Air 2022 & MacBook Pro 2022 India Pricing #WWDC2022-Watch Video

Hands On

MacBook Air 2022 & MacBook Pro 2022 India Pricing #WWDC2022-Watch Video
Apple's WWDC Event 2022: From iOS 16 to MacBook Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know, Watch Details

News

Apple's WWDC Event 2022: From iOS 16 to MacBook Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know, Watch Details

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999