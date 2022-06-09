MX TakaTak gets Snapchat's AR Camera Kit, here's what it means to you

MX TakaTak, owned by Mohalla Tech, which also has ShareChat and Moj in its possession, is getting Snapchat’s augmented reality (AR) camera on its app. Snapchat’s parent company Snap has expanded its AR camera tool to more short video platforms. Earlier, ShareChat’s Moj received this AR camera kit, and now, MX TakaTak is getting it. MX TakaTak users can now use this AR camera kit for exploring different and unique filters for making better content. Also Read - Snapchat will now show restaurants near you, here's how to use the feature

Snapchat AR camera comes to MX TakaTak

It appears that Snap wants to take its AR camera features to a wide range of audiences and not just keep it limited to its Snapchat app. Also, the userbase of these India-grown short video apps is ever-expanding.

As per previous stats, Snap only had around 80 million monthly active users, while ShareChat had around 160 million monthly active users. As for MX TakaTak, it also has near about 150 million monthly active users making it another great platform to test out Snap's AR camera kit.

Snap’s merger with these apps could cater to a more audience and allow users to stick to these apps for a longer time. The previous integration with Snap had delivered “High adoption” to users and with this new integration, the company expects creators to bring unique ideas to their short videos.

“We are sure this integration on TakaTak will also help creators bring their incredible ideas to life through innovative lenses, ” stated Amit Zunjarwad, ShareChat Cheif Product Office (via Gadgets360).

With the AR camera integration, users are expected to get Snapchat camera filters directly on the MX TakaTak app. Also, there could be a button somewhere on the screen that will directly take users to the Snapchat app, similar to what we see now in the Moj app. It is unclear, whether users will be able to use the AR camera’s Scan feature on the MX TakaTak app since it is also a part of Snapchat’s AR camera kit. But is highly unlikely that it will let users do that.