The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collaborated with WhatsApp to launch a WhatsApp chatbot called MyBMC Assist. This chatbot will allow the citizens of Mumbai to seek support, register complaints, apply for festival permissions, license renewal, payments and many more. According to WhatsApp, “With this chatbot, BMC will be the first city administration in India to build a comprehensive helpline on WhatsApp to streamline and make citizen engagement more inclusive and accessible.” Also Read - Can you really use two WhatsApp accounts on one phone? Check here

The chatbot is available in Marathi and English. All you need to do is tap on this link and send a “Hi” message. After that, you will be given a list of queries, from where you can choose your query and follow the rest of the instructions that come on your screen. Also Read - WhatsApp Message Reactions feature tipped to get a separate notification settings menu

The chatbot is designed to cater to “citizens, tourists and businesses”. Users can also look for information about the city like for their wards, nearby amenities, schools, civic services, BEST services, tourist destinations, and so on. Citizens will be able to send alerts and reminders to BMC in case of need.

The chatbot was launched at an online event today attended by Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Kishore Pednekar, Mayor of Mumbai and more officials.

As per a statement, Shivnath Thukral, Public Policy Director, WhatsApp India, “Intuitive technologies like WhatsApp have made critical contributions in helping Governments to deliver citizen-centric services in a simple, safe and secure manner. BMC’s custom tech solution in the form of MyBMC Assist Helpline is equipped with 80+ citizen services and is India’s first comprehensive city administration chatbot on WhatsApp. The chatbot is a testament to the effective and scalable, transformational power of technology put to use by the Mumbai city administration. We remain committed to supporting BMC’s effort to build a world-class platform that ensures easy access to citizen redressal and services for all.”