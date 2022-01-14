comscore BMC launches WhatsApp chatbot for citizens of Mumbai: Check details
  • Home
  • Apps
  • BMC launches MyBMC Assist WhatsApp helpline for Mumbaikars: How it works
News

BMC launches MyBMC Assist WhatsApp helpline for Mumbaikars: How it works

Apps

The MyBMC Assist WhatsApp chatbot will allow the citizens of Mumbai to seek support, register complaints, apply for festival permissions, license renewal, payments and many more.

whatsapp-chat

Image: Pixabay

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collaborated with WhatsApp to launch a WhatsApp chatbot called MyBMC Assist. This chatbot will allow the citizens of Mumbai to seek support, register complaints, apply for festival permissions, license renewal, payments and many more. According to WhatsApp, “With this chatbot, BMC will be the first city administration in India to build a comprehensive helpline on WhatsApp to streamline and make citizen engagement more inclusive and accessible.” Also Read - Can you really use two WhatsApp accounts on one phone? Check here

The chatbot is available in Marathi and English. All you need to do is tap on this link and send a “Hi” message. After that, you will be given a list of queries, from where you can choose your query and follow the rest of the instructions that come on your screen. Also Read - WhatsApp Message Reactions feature tipped to get a separate notification settings menu

The chatbot is designed to cater to “citizens, tourists and businesses”. Users can also look for information about the city like for their wards, nearby amenities, schools, civic services, BEST services, tourist destinations, and so on. Citizens will be able to send alerts and reminders to BMC in case of need.

The chatbot was launched at an online event today attended by Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Kishore Pednekar, Mayor of Mumbai and more officials.

As per a statement, Shivnath Thukral, Public Policy Director, WhatsApp India, “Intuitive technologies like WhatsApp have made critical contributions in helping Governments to deliver citizen-centric services in a simple, safe and secure manner. BMC’s custom tech solution in the form of MyBMC Assist Helpline is equipped with 80+ citizen services and is India’s first comprehensive city administration chatbot on WhatsApp. The chatbot is a testament to the effective and scalable, transformational power of technology put to use by the Mumbai city administration. We remain committed to supporting BMC’s effort to build a world-class platform that ensures easy access to citizen redressal and services for all.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 14, 2022 5:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Best 5 Action Games on Android to play in 2022: Downwell, Dandara, and more
Photo Gallery
Best 5 Action Games on Android to play in 2022: Downwell, Dandara, and more
Best 5 Action Games on Android to play in 2022: Downwell, Dandara, and more

Photo Gallery

Best 5 Action Games on Android to play in 2022: Downwell, Dandara, and more

Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans: Top packs with 3GB daily data, OTT subscriptions

Telecom

Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans: Top packs with 3GB daily data, OTT subscriptions

BMC launches WhatsApp chatbot for citizens of Mumbai: Check details

Apps

BMC launches WhatsApp chatbot for citizens of Mumbai: Check details

OnePlus 9RT 5G, OnePlus Buds Z2 launched in India

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT 5G, OnePlus Buds Z2 launched in India

Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters

Electric Vehicle

Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans: Top packs with 3GB daily data, OTT subscriptions

OnePlus 9RT 5G, OnePlus Buds Z2 launched in India

Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters

How to set two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone: Step-by-step guide

Way to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android, iOS Smartphones

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Apple iPhone completes 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

Related Topics

Related Stories

BMC launches WhatsApp chatbot for citizens of Mumbai: Check details

Apps

BMC launches WhatsApp chatbot for citizens of Mumbai: Check details
How to set two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone: Step-by-step guide

How To

How to set two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone: Step-by-step guide
Way to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android, iOS Smartphones

How To

Way to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android, iOS Smartphones
WhatsApp Message Reactions feature tipped to get a separate notification settings menu

Apps

WhatsApp Message Reactions feature tipped to get a separate notification settings menu
This is how much time Indians spent on smartphones in 2021

News

This is how much time Indians spent on smartphones in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में 2022 तक उपलब्ध सबसे अच्छे वेपन्स की लिस्ट, जो हर मैच में दिलाएंगे धांसू जीत

वीवो ने लॉन्च किया 5000mAh बैटरी वाला सस्ता फोन, जानें खूबियां

OnePlus 9RT और OnePlus Buds Z2 भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

Free Fire में 2022 का हेडशॉट मास्टर बनना चाहते हैं? अपनाएं ये 5 शानदार टिप्स

फ्री फायर के आज के कोड दिलाएंगे एक्सक्लूसिव रिवॉर्ड

Latest Videos

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14
Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans: Top packs with 3GB daily data, OTT subscriptions
Telecom
Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans: Top packs with 3GB daily data, OTT subscriptions
OnePlus 9RT 5G, OnePlus Buds Z2 launched in India

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT 5G, OnePlus Buds Z2 launched in India
Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters

Electric Vehicle

Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters
How to set two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone: Step-by-step guide

How To

How to set two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone: Step-by-step guide
Way to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android, iOS Smartphones

How To

Way to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android, iOS Smartphones

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers