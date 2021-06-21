International Yoga Day 2021: mYoga app announced by PM Modi, everything you need to know

International Yoga Day 2021: Addressing the nation on the event of Yoga Day 2021 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the mYoga app. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2021: 5 Best Yoga apps to improve flexibility, reduce stress

The new app will be available on the Google Play Store for download for users around the world and is said to deliver the benefits of Yoga to millions of users.

"In collaboration with WHO, India has taken another important step. We will be launching the mYoga app which will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world. This will help us achieve our 'One World, One Health' motto," PM Modi said during the app's launch in a televised address.

mYoga app: What is it, where can you download it?

As mentioned, the new mYoga app can be downloaded via Google Play Store. The app can be used for persons age 12-65 years. The new Yoga app is designed in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (Ministry of AYUSH), Government of India.

With the mYoga app, users will be able to find a collection of videos and audio for Yoga practice sessions that can be done in the comfort of their homes. WHO notes that the app was developed through a “review of scientific literature and extensive international expert consultation.”

The app is crafted to encourage people to practice quality yoga right from their pocketable computer. The mYoga app is said to be safe and secure and doesn’t collect users’ information. The app is available in Hindi, English, and French at the moment with more languages to be added in the coming months.

“For two years now, no public event has been organised in India or the world but enthusiasm for Yoga has not gone down,” PM Modi observing the occasion said.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has brought turmoil and many are still struggling, practicing yoga for holistic health benefits is of vital importance, the PM highlighted. The theme for the International Day of Yoga this year is 'Yoga for wellness.'