With the beginning of Navratri, festivals are celebrated across the country. Shardiya Navratri, the holy festival of goddesses Durga, begins today, on Thursday, October 7. The festival will be celebrated from October 7 to October 15, whereas Durgashtami will be celebrated on October 13 and Dussehra on October 15. Now that the much-awaited festival is here, people use several messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Instagram to send well wishes, stickers, emojis, GIFs, emoticons, and messages. Also Read - Facebook's global outage helps Telegram, Signal messaging apps

India has already entered the second year of COVID-19. Although the effect of a pandemic is not as prevalent as it was last year, we still need to maintain distance and follow the Corona guidelines. If you want to celebrate the festival safely, it is better to stay at your home and not roam in crowded places. Send lovely messages, stickers, and GIFs to your loved ones, and stay safe. Also Read - Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2021: How to send greetings using WhatsApp stickers

The stickers are available for both Android and iOS. The WhatsApp app on your smartphone may not have Navratri stickers installed, here is how to download and send. Also Read - Telegram Desktop version 8.0 update released brings in multiple highly requested features

Navratri WhatsApp stickers Download

To download Navratri WhatsApp Stickers on Android, users can download stickers apps on Google Play Store. There are many apps available on Google Play Store to download stickers for Navratri and other festivals.

Open Google Play Store. Search for Navratri WhatsApp stickers in the search bar. You will get several Navratri stickers apps. You can select and download the apps that you like Open the app and install the sticker pack you want to send Go to WhatsApp and choose the desired chat you wish to send the stickers You will find stickers on the emoji section. Choose the sticker you want to send.

How to download Navratri stickers on iOS

The process to download WhatsApp Stickers is a bit different on iOS devices. You will not find many third-party sticker apps like AndroidAndroid. iOS users need to click on the sticker icon and tap on the + sign to download the sticker. And you can download one of the stickers present here. With this, if you want more stickers, you can ask for these stickers from your Android phone friends and send them to your contacts or groups.