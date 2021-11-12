comscore Netflix rolls out AV1 codec for select smart TVs and PS4 Pro
Netflix introduces AV1 streaming for smart TVs and PS4 Pro

Netflix claims that in their testing the reduced data consumption with AV1 results in up to 38 percent noticeable drops in image quality on slower internet connections.

  Published: November 12, 2021 6:01 PM IST
Image: Pexels

Video-streaming platform Netflix has rolled out AV1 streaming for select smart TV models and PlayStation 4 Pro console. For the unversed, AV1 is the first high-efficiency video codec format with a royalty-free license from Alliance of Open Media (AOMedia), made possible by wide-ranging industry commitment of expertise and resources. Also Read - How to block inappropriate content for kids on YouTube, Netflix

Netflix, Netflix game streaming, Netflix video game streaming, Netflix video games Also Read - Good news for iPhone users! Netflix mobile games now available for download on App store

“We are excited to announce that Netflix has started streaming AV1 to TVs. With this advanced encoding format, we are confident that Netflix can deliver an even more amazing experience to our members,” the brand said in a statement. Also Read - What's coming on Netflix this November: Dhamaka, A Boy Called Christmas, Red Notice, more

AV1 is gaining popularity for online streaming and media consumption, only a handful of streaming services to date encode some of their content in AV1.

It is a fast-emerging codec rated to boost compression efficiency by 20 percent and 50 percent compared to its better-known couterparts VP9 and H.264 respectively. Therefore, it might allow playback at higher resolutions and smaller file-sizes.

YouTube streams some videos encoded in AV1 on select Android TV devices and Netflix streams select titles in AV1 if the service’s data saving mode is turned on.

According to Android TV Guide, it has also recently mandated that AV1 decoding be available on all Android 10 TV devices to come – so long as it has the chipset to support.

(With inputs from IANS)

  Published Date: November 12, 2021 6:01 PM IST

